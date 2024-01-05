Gonzaga basketball owns Pepperdine more than you might even realize

In the Mark Few era, Gonzaga basketball reigns supreme over the entire West Coast Conference, but there is one opponent in particular who has been used as a perpetual chew toy by the Bulldogs. True to form, they got handed another beatdown in the McCarthey Athletic Center on Thursday.

No. 24 Gonzaga (10-4) built an 18-point lead at halftime and trounced the Pepperdine Waves (7-9), 86-60. It is stunningly the team's 46th consecutive victory over the California school, dating back to 2002. The only program to ever have a longer streak versus a single opponent is Syracuse, per Joshua Schwader, who won 54 straight meetings against Colgate from 1961-2020.

Yikes. That is a startling piece of information that shows just how dominant Few's Bulldogs have been since the turn of the century. They have won 10 of the last 11 conference championships and will surely be favorites to hang up another banner again this year. Conversely, Pepperdine has had just one winning season in the last seven and hasn't reached the NCAA Tournament since the same year this incomprehensible streak started.

Gonzaga's most recent triumph came in a collective effort. Junior forward Graham Ike put forth another excellent outing, scoring a game-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds and two blocks in just 22 minutes of action. Anton Watson earned 15 points of his own, while Nolan Hickman lit it up from beyond the arc (made 4-of-5 3-pointers). Ryan Nembhard dished out seven of the team's 18 assists and also had two steals.

Gonzaga basketball has struggled against big-time competition this year, which is something that it will hang above the team in March, but their brand in conference play is still one of domination. Especially when the Waves are on the schedule.