Gonzaga basketball senior forward Drew Timme had an honest admission after the Bulldogs won the West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.

“I took for granted winning,” Drew Timme said, via the Associated Press. “I won so much in my career, it’s a shock not to win. I think early in the year, it just kind of made me appreciate what it takes to win night in and night out. I think sometimes we kind of assume we were just going to win because we’re Gonzaga.

“Sometimes it’s hard not to fall into mindset we just need to get to March. It was grind this season. I think that grind has made us as a group appreciate each and every night winning and what it takes to win and be a good team.”

Timme scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished two assists when Gonzaga took a convincing win over Saint Mary’s in the WCC Men’s Basketball Tournament. The win capped off a 28-5 season from the Bulldogs, including a 14-2 record against conference opponents.

Drew Timme took second place in Gonzaga’s all-time scoring list, placing 126 points below the seemingly-impossible record set by a former Los Angeles Lakers forward Frank Burgess in the 1960-61 season. He won West Coast Conference Player of the Year awards with Gonzaga, playing for teams that racked up as many as 31 wins in the regular season.

Timme announced his return to Gonzaga’s roster with a simple two-word tweet. He initially entered his name into the NBA draft pool but chose instead to play for the Bulldogs just before the draft’s early-entry withdrawal deadline.

Drew Timme chose not to return for a fourth season with the Bulldogs after the 2023 season, he told the Athletic senior writer Seth Davis.

“I’ve done my four years,” Timme said. “I’m a senior, and I’m moving on.”