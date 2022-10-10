Gotham FC owner’s departure the latest shoe to drop after bombshell misconduct report

As more misconduct allegations in the NWSL come to the forefront, Gotham FC owner Steven Temares released a statement saying he is removing himself from club governance at this time. This comes in the wake of a continued investigation from the league and its player’s association over claims of misconduct being ignored by the higher ups in the NWSL.

Temares has taken heat from the public for giving the Racing Louisville a positive recommendation on behalf of former NWSL coach Christy Holly. The former manager of the Sky Blue, now known as Gotham FC, was one of the coaches at the center of the misconduct allegations that led to the NWSL investigating the systemic abuse within the league.

Temeres defended himself in the statement he released yesterday afternoon.

“The reference I provided to Louisville was without any knowledge of any claims or complaints of abuse by Christy Holly,” Temares said. “When I provided a reference, I only knew that Christy Holly allegedly had a consensual relationship with a player, which both parties denied when questioned.

“If I had known of any abusive behavior by Christy Holly, it absolutely would have been disclosed in any reference provided and — as I already stated — it would have been cause for immediate action,” Temares said.

Temares sent off the statement independent of Gotham FC, who will release one “in the coming days.”

Temares is the third NWSL owner to step aside from his role. Last week, Portland Thorns’ Merritt Paulson and Chicago Red Stars’ Arnim Whisler both handed over their decision-making roles within their respective teams.