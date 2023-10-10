Throughout the summer, we all heard rumors that the Winnipeg Jets would see some changes with their roster. And to an extent, we saw some of that. Blake Wheeler left the team after his buyout, and joined the New York Rangers. However, the focus was on two players: forward Mark Scheifele and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

Both players approached the 2023-24 season with one year remaining on their contracts. Schiefele is coming off a 40+ goal season in 2022-23. And Hellebuyck is one of the truly elite goaltenders in the NHL. If Winnipeg couldn't sign them, trading them had to be in play.

Any questions regarding the futures of these two Jets stars were squashed on Monday. Both players signed identical seven-year contract extensions with the team. They are now signed through the 2030-31 seasons.

This development has major implications for the Jets moving forward. For the sake of this piece, let's take a look at Connor Hellebuyck. Here are our grades for the seven-year contract extension between Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season.

Full details

This contract officially takes effect on July 1, 2024. However, it will have ramifications for the upcoming season. Hellebuyck has a no-movement clause for the 2023-24 season, per CapFriendly. He did not have that protection prior to this extension.

The Jets puck stopper will enjoy that no-movement protection through the 2026-27 season. On July 1, 2027, the no-movement clause becomes a modified no-trade clause. At that point, the 30-year-old Michigan native can submit a list of 10 teams that he can block a trade to.

Hellebuyck's salary fluctuates from season to season. In 2024-25, he will receive a $5 million signing bonus and $5 million in salary. The next season, he'll receive $10 million in salary. He'll also earn that figure in 2027-28. Overall, he will only account for $8.5 million against the cap in each season of this extension.

Connor Hellebuyck signs with Jets

On one hand, it's hard to hate this deal for Hellebuyck. He will be the third highest-paid goalie in the league beginning next season. And he receives legitimate long-term stability. The Jets cannot move him without his permission for the next four seasons. Even after that, he still retains control over his future.

In the same vein, though, you wonder what the motivation for taking this deal was. Surely Hellebuyck wants to win a Stanley Cup before his career is over. Can he do that in Winnipeg? It doesn't appear likely, especially within the next few seasons.

Furthermore, Hellebuyck certainly could have made more on the open market. He has three seasons with a save percentage of .920 or more. He has one single season with a save percentage below .910. And that was his sophomore season in the NHL. In a position known for its volatile nature, the Jets puck stopper has emerged as a beacon of excellence and consistency.

So, yes. Hellebuyck had quite the incentive to stay with the Winnipeg Jets. They paid him handsomely and have given him true stability. However, it does feel like the 30-year-old Michigan native left something on the table here.

Jets extend Connor Hellebuyck

Allow me to clarify that my grade for this contract is strictly about Connor Hellebuyck and Connor Hellebuyck alone. I am not including Scheifele's deal in this. A grade for that will come at another time. With that being said, this was a move the Jets needed to make.

Without their star goaltender, Winnipeg is a shell of themselves. His play in between the posts is a major reason the team finds the success it does year in and year out. Losing him would have been a major loss that I'm not quite sure they'd be able to properly fix.

This move was a necessity, but it also looks rather good for the Jets. Hellebuyck is 30, and he will decline at some point. It happens with every star athlete. But the 30-year-old puck-stopper doesn't have a major injury history to be concerned with. Furthermore, he is one of the most consistent goalies in the league.

A decline will come, but it doesn't appear to be a sharp decline. Winnipeg can rest easy knowing they have a rock-solid foundation in goal. And they got him on what will easily be a bargain price once the salary cap jumps up.

Grades and final thoughts

The Jets receive high marks for their work here. Hellebuyck could have left for more money and greener pastures. However, they convinced him to stay, and they deserve credit for that. Meanwhile, Hellebuyck also receives a high mark here. That said, his is lower than the team's. This contract gives Hellebuyck a lot, but it also feels like he's placing a major bet on Winnipeg's ability to win the Stanley Cup within these next few seasons. And I can't see him cashing out on this bet.

Connor Hellebuyck grade: B+

Winnipeg Jets grade: A