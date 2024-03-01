The Vancouver Canucks have been mulling an Elias Pettersson trade amid the team’s Western Conference aspirations. Moreover, new NHL rumors suggest the Canucks’ negotiations with the Carolina Hurricanes made Vancouver and Pettersson enter a deep state of reflection.
The Canucks’ Elias Pettersson trade negotiations entered concerning territory
The Canucks’ and Hurricanes’ trade discussions advanced to a point where Vancouver and Pettersson needed to “make serious decisions about where their relationship was headed,” per Elliotte Friedman.
Ultimately, the Canucks have re-attempted negotiations to extend Pettersson. He previously indicated he wanted to wait until the season was over for extension talks. Nevertheless, there is hope the talented forward can stay in Vancouver for a long time.
Reports suggest Pettersson and the Canucks are making ground on an eight-year contract extension. The team’s efforts to keep him make sense given his stellar 2023-24 production.
The 25-year-old has amassed 29 goals, 46 assists, 75 points through 61 games played. In addition, he boasts a plus-minus of 15. Pettersson’s efforts have helped propel Vancouver as one of the best teams in the NHL.
The Canucks have accumulated 83 points and sit first in the Pacific Division standings. Their play is impressive considering they share the division with the reigning Stanely Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.
Vancouver needs all the help they can get as they enter the final stretch of the 2023-24 season. If the team can keep Elias Pettersson on the books, their chances of making a deep run will be even greater. Fans are anxiously awaiting the next update on the star center.