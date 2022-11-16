Published November 16, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 3 min read

The Seattle Mariners made a serious splash on Wednesday, pulling off a blockbuster trade for one of the best hitters in the American League: Teoscar Hernandez. The M’s sent Erik Swanson and a minor leaguer to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Hernandez, a bat they desperately needed in the middle of their lineup. The Jays meanwhile, opened up some cap space and acquired a key bullpen arm.

Here are the trade grades for both teams.

Grading the Teoscar Hernandez Mariners-Blue Jays trade

Mariners: A

For Seattle, this was a spectacular move for a number of different reasons. While they did make the playoffs for the first time in 22 years in 2022, the Mariners needed another guy who can come in and rake. That’s exactly what Hernandez has been doing across the last couple of years for the Blue Jays. In 21′, the Dominican Republic native hit .296 with 32 home runs and 116 RBI, making his very first All-Star team. This past season, Hernandez went deep 25 times and slashed .267. He’s consistent, reliable, and becomes a free agent in 2023, which means the Mariners can make a decision on him after the next season plays out.

Also, Seattle didn’t extend a qualifying offer to Mitch Haniger, who was their starting right fielder last year. Hernandez can play a variety of positions out there but he played a lot of right for Toronto. He could be the immediate replacement for Haniger if he doesn’t return, which seems likely. Plus, it’s another solid player on both sides of the ball who can play center field if franchise superstar Julio Rodriguez misses time at all.

Losing Swanson will hurt because he was a great reliever. Adam Macko, the No. 8 prospect in the Mariners system, is also profiling to be special. But, that’s the price you have to pay. This is still a tremendous get for Seattle.

Blue Jays: B-

A B- is probably a bit generous here because Hernandez proved to be a massive part of what Toronto does offensively. He’s a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a legitimate power bat who can hit for average as well. But, this move gives the Jays some financial stability because they parted ways with Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer earlier this week, which accounted for $6.5 million. Plus, the difference between Hernandez and Swanson’s contracts is $12.6 million, as Shi Davidi pointed out. One would only have to believe Toronto is now going to hit the free-agent market and try to make up for the loss of a player who hit nearly 60 bombs across the last two seasons.

Swanson meanwhile will undoubtedly make this bullpen a lot better. He owned a 1.68 ERA last season and has a 34% K rate, striking out 70 in 53.2 innings and walking just 10. Swanson can flat-out pitch and possesses swing-and-miss stuff, as he showcased with the Mariners. One of the biggest issues

Toronto had in 22′ was a lack of reliability when it came to the relievers. Swanson steps in and becomes one of their best. As for Macko, this a left-hander starter who could potentially turn into a regular in the Blue Jays rotation. He’s only thrown about 95 professional innings since 2019, therefore it’s more of a long-term project for Toronto. He flashed serious potential in the Arizona Fall League recently, with his fastball touching 96 miles per hour.

Overall, the loss of Hernandez could hurt even more if the Jays don’t replace him with a proven slugger. But, Swanson should throw some big innings next year and Macko has a high ceiling. The Mariners however will be happy with this deal as they look to make some noise once again in 2023.