Grambling athletic director Dr. Trayvean Scott provided an update on injured Tiger Jaquavis Richmond on Sunday afternoon. Richmond a redshirt sophomore linebacker for Grambling, sustained an injury while attempting a tackle after a punt in the third quarter of the team's game against LSU where he appeared to collide with one of his teammates.
Scott wrote,
During Saturday night's contest at LSU, GSU linebacker Jaquavis Richmond suffered an apparent injury to the head/neck area. He was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center where he has received exceptional care from the wonderful medical staff.
‘This morning he underwent successful surgery to address the injury.
The Department of Athletics would like to thank the GSU sports medicine staff, Ochsner LSU Health, GSU athletic & university administrative staffs, GSU President Richard “Rick” Gallot, Jr., LSU President Tate, AD Woodard, Deputy AD Ausberry, Associate AD for Sports Medicine Micki Collins and their respective staffs for their assistance and response last night.
Once again, we want to thank the wonderful athletic trainers and medical staffs of both Grambling State, LSU, and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for the extraordinary care and response to Jaquavis.
At this time, there will be no further comment on the matter.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke about the injury in the postgame press conference per Tyler Nettuno of LSU Tiger Wire. He offered an update and then said, “So we’re hoping for the very best, and our thoughts and prayers are out to he and his family and certainly the Grambling State family,” Kelly said. “I wanted to make sure we talked about that and paid its proper respects. The game is pale in comparison to that.”