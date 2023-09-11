During Saturday night's contest at LSU, GSU linebacker Jaquavis Richmond suffered an apparent injury to the head/neck area. He was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center where he has received exceptional care from the wonderful medical staff.

‘This morning he underwent successful surgery to address the injury.

The Department of Athletics would like to thank the GSU sports medicine staff, Ochsner LSU Health, GSU athletic & university administrative staffs, GSU President Richard “Rick” Gallot, Jr., LSU President Tate, AD Woodard, Deputy AD Ausberry, Associate AD for Sports Medicine Micki Collins and their respective staffs for their assistance and response last night.

Once again, we want to thank the wonderful athletic trainers and medical staffs of both Grambling State, LSU, and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for the extraordinary care and response to Jaquavis.

At this time, there will be no further comment on the matter.