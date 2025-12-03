NBA Champion Kyrie Irving has formalized a significant philanthropic partnership with Paul Quinn College, the only Historically Black College and University in Dallas, Texas.

This isn't your ordinary sneaker drop. 👀 @NBA legend @KyrieIrving from the @DallasMavs will outfit our basketball teams with brand new @ANTAsportswear shoes and apparel for the next three years! 🔥 👟 pic.twitter.com/dlTAnIzEHw — Paul Quinn (@PaulQuinn1872) November 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Irving's company, ANTA, is partnering with Paul Quinn College to provide the institution with new athletic gear for the upcoming basketball season. The three-year partnership was officially announced by Paul Quinn College via a post on their social media accounts. Irving has served in the role of Chief Creative Officer for Anta in 2023 and has put his specific imprint of philanthropy into the brand

Article Continues Below

“This isn't your ordinary sneaker drop. @NBA legend @KyrieIrving from the @DallasMavs will outfit our basketball teams with brand new @ANTAsportswear shoes and apparel for the next three years,” the university posted on their social media accounts.

This move is an extension of Irving's robust philanthropy, as his ANTA company sponsors 14 youth and school programs around the nation. Irving is widely known for his dedication to supporting HBCUs In 2021, the Dallas Mavericks guard paid the tuition of nine students attending Lincoln University as part of his KAI Family Foundation's “11 Days of Giving” initiative, and in 2022, Irving donated a substantial $22,000 to a Howard University student, Destiny Thompson, who was struggling to pay tuition. The donation significantly exceeded the student's initial $6,000 GoFundMe goal to stay enrolled.

Although Kyrie Irving is currently sidelined while nursing a torn ACL and unable to play for the Dallas Mavericks to start this season, he continues to make game-changing moves off the court in support of his community and Black educational institutions.