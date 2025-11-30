Albany State University continues its quest for a Division II National Championship after defeating Benedict College for the third time this year, winning a tight 14-12 contest in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

It is always difficult to beat the same team three times in a season, and Benedict came out with a defensive fervor that challenged the Golden Rams unlike ever before, as the 14-12 final score was the second-lowest offensive output for Albany State all season. While Albany State still moved the ball effectively, it struggled to find the end zone consistently against the Tigers’ relentless pressure.

Quarterback Isaiah Knowles delivered another strong performance, throwing for 244 yards and one touchdown on 19-of-29 passing, but he was sacked a total of six times. The Tigers were determined to get after him and prevent him from picking apart the defense. The Tigers' strategy of disrupting the prolific Albany State offense was effective, but their inability to generate offense proved fatal.

Neither quarterback, Jackson Jensen nor Darius Ocean, was able to muster an effective passing attack. Jensen finished the game with just 39 yards on six-of-12 attempts, and Ocean managed only seven yards on two-of-15 attempts. Benedict’s offensive engine was solely the running game, led by David Smith, who finished with 74 yards and one touchdown.

Benedict scored their only touchdown after Smith pulled off a nine-yard run late in the fourth quarter, concluding a 10-play, 70-yard drive. However, they failed to connect on the crucial two-point conversion attempt, which ultimately spelled the end of their national championship hopes. Albany State regained possession with just under four minutes left and successfully dominated the time of possession to run out the clock and secure the narrow victory.

Albany State, the top seed in Super Region Two, now continues its run, setting up an intriguing matchup against an insurgent Newberry team next Saturday in the regional final.