North Carolina A&T has made an enormous splash in its offseason recruiting by landing a highly touted defensive recruit over offers from former national champions. The Aggies successfully secured the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Ben Boulware.

Boulware is a 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman from North Carolina who attends Oak Grove High School. His immense talent earned him offers from national powerhouses such as Georgia, Michigan, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, South Carolina, USC, and Virginia Tech. Notably, North Carolina A&T wasn't the only HBCU pursuing his services; Alabama A&M, an SIAC competitor, also extended an offer to Boulware.

Boulware finished the 2025 high school football season with 50 total tackles, 25 of them solo, and averaged 3.8 tackles per game. He also recorded three sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

Article Continues Below

This commitment is critical for Head Coach Shawn Gibbs, whose team finished the season with a challenging 2-10 record. Defense was one of the Aggies’ most significant struggles in Gibbs' first year. North Carolina A&T ranked at the bottom of the CAA in several categories, including Scoring Defense, allowing 43.6 points per game; Rushing Defense, where they were last in the CAA, allowing 197.8 yards per game; and Passing Defense, where they were second to last in the conference, allowing 270 yards per game, while giving up the most passing touchdowns in the conference with 30.

Boulware's penchant for pressuring the quarterback could immediately help North Carolina A&T mitigate offensive scoring and get its defense off the field. His commitment to primary FBS schools is a huge step toward returning North Carolina A&T to its historically dominant status as one of the best HBCU programs in the nation.