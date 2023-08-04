Grambling Football head coach Hue Jackson aims to bring the Tigers back to its historic legacy as SWAC Champions. In Jackson's first season at the helm, Grambling went 3-8 and 2-6 in the SWAC. After a disappointing 2022 campaign, Hue Jackson aims to set a standard of excellence at preseason camp.

A video posted on Twitter by the page “Hue Jackson Coach’s Clinic” showed the Tigers head coach addressing the team in an on-campus session saying.

“We need to become a mentally tough, competitive, and rough team,” Hue said in the video as he addressed the players. “…That's what we're going to be known for. We will be a disciplined group. We will finish everything and we will be as physical as you've ever seen.”

🎙️ #Grambling Coach Hue Jackson setting the tone and brand of Grambling Football as they are in camp. The Tigers have to be disciplined, finish everything and be physical in 2023! 💪🏾💪🏾🐯🐯🐯🎙️🎙️#HBCU#GramFam pic.twitter.com/rfvlVZXFUq — Hue Jackson Coach’s Clinic (@coachhueclinic) August 3, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A notable improvement Grambling football looks to make is in their defense. The Tigers' defense allowed 33 points per game, 190 rushing yards per game, and 200 passing yards per game. Hue Jackson has the players to make a difference on that side of the ball, including Sundiata Anderson. Anderson is on the Preseason Buck Buchanan Award watch list, ironically named after legendary Grambling defensive end Buck Buchanan.

Anderson posted 50 tackles (23 solo), 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 pass breakups last year. The talented defensive lineman posted his best numbers against SWAC competition. He tallied 11 tackles vs. SWAC East contender Alabama A&M and 2.5 stats against divisional rival Alcorn State. Anderson looks to lead his squad to the top of the conference this year.

Grambling football starts its season against the CAA's Hampton University in the Brick City Classic on September 2nd. They then start SWAC conference play with a battle against in-division rival the Texas Southern Tigers.