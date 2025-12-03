As Jackson State prepares for the 2025 SWAC Championship, the program is already making major moves for the future. The Tigers made a huge splash by securing the commitment of Vigor High School quarterback Sammy Dunn.

Welcome to Thee Yard Samuel Dunn 🔥#WhyNotJSU #GuardTheeYard pic.twitter.com/S76GkIZnnO — Jackson State Football (@gojsutigersfb) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dunn, a three-star quarterback, initially committed to Army in May before recently flipping his commitment to join the Tigers. He had garnered interest from several schools, including Southern Miss, Austin Peay, and HBCU contenders such as Alabama State, Tuskegee, Mississippi Valley State, and Alabama A&M.

Article Continues Below

In his career at Vigor High School, Dunn has demonstrated strong dual-threat capability, throwing for 3,828 yards and connecting for 33 touchdown passes. He has also shown a propensity to make plays with his legs, rushing for 696 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

The addition of Dunn to the 2026 roster bolsters an already strong Jackson State quarterback room. True freshman Jarrad Lockhart was tasked with stepping up for the championship-contending Tigers this season after starting quarterback Jacobian Morgan suffered an injury in the Las Vegas HBCU Classic in late October. The injury forced Lockhart to work towards keeping the Tigers offense afloat and the team in contention for the SWAC Champoinship

With Lockhart at the helm, Jackson State finished the season with a 4-0 record, relying heavily on their stout running game. Lockhart proved his competence by featuring effectively in the run game while also showcasing his passing skills when necessary. Dunn's commitment signals that Jackson State will once again have a strong recruiting class, ensuring the program remains atop the conference and maintains a deep talent pipeline at the quarterback position.