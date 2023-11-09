Rockstar has announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be receiving its first trailer in December. Here's everything we know about GTA6.

Grand Theft Auto fans finally have some news to rejoice about. This December, fans will get their first look at the trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto game. While Rockstar hasn't properly titled the game Grand Theft Auto 6 yet, it's almost certain that GTA6 will don that name. Rockstar has been pretty secretive regarding information about GTA6. Despite that secrecy, here's everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6 so far.

GTA 6 Release Date:

Rockstar hasn't officially announced a release date for GTA6, but we have a pretty solid date range. Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two told investors the company plans to see a “significant inflection point” during the 2025 fiscal year. Surely this means GTA6 will have a release date between 2024 and 2025. If we try to narrow it down, April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, is the fiscal year for Rockstar. While this still leaves anywhere from six to fifteen months as a date range, fans will take it as a pleasant update.

If that range of release is correct, fans will see GTA6 in no time (heck, it's been over a 10-year wait already). However, Rockstar has been known for delaying some of its major projects. GTA 5 was delayed a few times back in 2013 before it was released worldwide. Even Red Dead Redemption 2 faced multiple delays. If there is some sort of delay on the release of GTA 6, fans shouldn't be too surprised. Again, it's been over 10 years since that last game was released, what's one more?

Setting and Story:

A massive leak of early gameplay videos and early reports on the game, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in Vice City. Vice City has been visited by the Grand Theft Auto franchise before. 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was set in the 1980s. This upcoming game will be set in current-day Vice City, which is just GTA's adaptation of Miami. The story will supposedly follow two lead characters, Jason and Lucia. Lucia would mark the first playable female protagonist in the GTA franchise. While much of the story and details should be revealed with the trailer in December, it's nice to have a baseline of information to start thinking about.

Gameplay:

The Gameplay of GTA6 should be just about what everyone expects. Gunplay, robberies, open-world driving and missions, nightclubs, police chases, and more. It will be interesting to see how much the graphics have changed in GTA over the past decade, as well as what elements of gameplay controls have changed.

Another concept of GTA6 to speculate upon is its online mode. Rockstar hasn’t officially confirmed, but considering the massive popularity of GTA Online, it will likely continue. GTA Online is essentially its own game apart from the story mode. Players create their new personas and yet again build from the ground up. It will be interesting to see what happens with the GTA5 online servers, but fans won't have to worry about that for another year or so. Online gameplay is a particular aspect of GTA6 that Rockstar will likely keep quiet until close to the game's release.

While the most exciting news in all the GTA6 commotion is the fact that a trailer is set to come in December, it's nice to know that there are some details fans can lean on to hold themselves over while we wait. GTA6 is still far from a release, but a trailer next month and the details we have are exciting enough…. for now.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.