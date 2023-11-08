According to the developers, the trailer is set to release some time in December of 2023.

Grand Theft Auto Fans can finally celebrate, as Rockstar Games announced a trailer for the upcoming GTA VI. According to the developers, the trailer is set to release some time in December of 2023. The last Grand Theft Auto game, GTA V, initially released in 2013, before being re-released on the PS4/Xbox One, and PS5/Xbox Series X. After 10 years, we'll finally get a glimpse of the next title in the series.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Arriving In December, Rockstar Games Confirms

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you. Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

In a post from Sam Houser, President of Rockstar Games, he confirmed a trailer for GTA VI. In the Rockstar Newswire post, he stated “We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto.”

There's not much more we know, though the developer said “We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

Overall, the post should easily get many fans excited. While the post didn't mention the exact title, Grand Theft Auto VI, it seems very likely that it is. We haven't seen a GTA title without the a number since San Andreas in 2004. Therefore, we believe this indicates GTA VI is closer than we think.

Currently, we know nothing about the next Grand Theft Auto game. Over the decade, there's been thousands of rumors of what's going to be in the game, but nothing confirmed as of yet. One rumor gaining traction seems to be one involving a female protagonist. If true, it would be the first main-series GTA game where you play as a female protagonist.

Additionally, the post doesn't make any mention of release dates, gameplay, or anything else. However, some of these questions might be answered during the trailer that comes out next month.

Overall, between Red Dead Redemption and GTA alone, Rockstar has built a reputable standing with its fanbase and most consumers. GTA VI aims to be yet another example of the company's excellence in game developing. We don't know how much we'll see during the trailer, but we certainly look forward to the next big chapter in Rockstar's legacy.

