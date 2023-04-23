Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dillon Brooks continues to refuse to say what LeBron James told him during their chat before Saturday’s Game 3 showdown between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers. However, he did give a funny response when asked about it on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after practice, Brooks hilariously said that James just told him his birthday during their pregame talk, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Dillon Brooks on what LeBron James said to him pregame: “He just told me his birthday.” https://t.co/XSdocXv9LW — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 23, 2023

Now, it’s unlikely LeBron James extended an invite to Brooks for his birthday next year. Nonetheless, it is definitely a hilarious answer considering what has been said between the two over the past few days.

Remember, after the Grizzlies tied the series in Game 2, Dillon Brooks mocked LeBron James for being “too old.” That didn’t sit well with a lot of fans, especially since Brooks has yet to really prove anything in the league, let alone achieve something significant.

With his latest answer, it sure looks like Brooks wants to keep pushing that “old” narrative towards LeBron.

The next meeting between the two will be interesting to see. Brooks was ejected in Game 3 after hitting James in the groin area, so he’ll surely be extra motivated to get back at the Lakers in a bid to tie the series. As for James, while he doesn’t want to talk about Brooks, he will certainly want to keep shutting him down with his game.

Game 4 between the Lakers and Grizzlies is set on Monday. LA has a chance to make it 3-1, but don’t expect Memphis to give it to them easily.