My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t have a good outing in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers, and things were made even worse when Dillon Brooks was ejected early in the second half after hitting LeBron James in the groin. Given how we just saw Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors pick up a suspension after getting ejected in Game 2 of their series, the concern was that Brooks would be suspended for Game 4 of this series.

Brooks has a history of picking up such fouls, and his hit on James certainly didn’t look too good. It wasn’t surprising to see Brooks get ejected, but many Grizzlies fans were concerned that the NBA would suspend him for what is shaping up to be a massive Game 4 for them. Thankfully for Memphis, though, the league has opted not to suspend Brooks, meaning he will be good to go for the Grizzlies in their next game.

Brooks was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected for a a shot to James' groin in Game 3 on Saturday night, but league will not suspend Brooks, sources said. https://t.co/rGWNfv9DJu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dillon Brooks’ beef with LeBron James has been a hot topic of discussion throughout this series for both sides, and things finally came to a head in Game 3. It didn’t turn out too great for Brooks here, as James had a strong game, while he couldn’t even make it through the entire game before getting tossed.

James may have won the battle in Game 3, but with the series sitting at 2-1 in LA’s favor, the war isn’t over just yet, and you can bet that Brooks will come out ready to battle in Game 4. It would have been a tough blow for the Grizzlies had Brooks gotten suspended, but thankfully, it looks like they will have one of their toughest defenders back on the floor for Game 4.