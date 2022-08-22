Guys like LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan may have stuffed the headlines when they made their respective appearances during this summer’s Drew League season. However, in the end, it was Memphis Grizzlies stud De’Anthony Melton who prevailed after leading his team to the championship on Sunday night.

Melton took home Player of the Game honors after leading his team, Hometown Favorites, to a 69-55 victory over Black Pearl Elite in the 2022 Drew League title game. Morant caught wind of the news and he quickly congratulated his teammate on Twitter:

handled bizzz 🤝🏽 my dawg fashoskii https://t.co/ZrFudHix0W — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 22, 2022

Melton finished with 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists en route to the championship. The 24-year-old has been a Drew League fixture for five years now, and it’s great to see him lift the trophy.

De’Anthony Melton is also coming off his best season as a pro with the Grizzlies in 2021-22. In his fourth season in the NBA, the 6-foot-2 combo guard put up averages of 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals, while also connecting on 1.9 triples per game at a 37.4-percent clip. These were all career-high marks for the former USC standout, save for the assists. He achieved all this in 22.7 minutes per game, firmly establishing himself as a key piece of Memphis’ rotation.

Melton is now entering the second-to-the-last year of his current deal with the Grizzlies where he is set to pocket $8.2 million this season. Unless he signs an extension with the team in the next year or so, Melton is going to hit free agency in the summer of 2024.