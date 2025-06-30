The Memphis Grizzlies had a very frustrating finish to their 2024-2025 season. After holding onto the two seed in the NBA's Western Conference for much of the season, a late-season swoon saw them drop to seventh. That culminated in a quick playoff exit at the hands of the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The tough ending prompted the stunning trade of Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. But if anyone thought that meant the Grizzlies were throwing in the towel and rebuilding, they would have been wrong.

NBA Free Agency opened up on Monday evening, with a flurry of moves happening across the league. The Grizzlies were among the quickest to get work done.

Not only did they re-sign Jaren Jackson Jr. to a record deal, but they are bringing back another crucial component: Santi Aldama.

Aldama and the Grizzlies have agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract, per Shams Charania.

The 7-footer was important for the Grizzlies off the bench last season. He played 65 games, averaging 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Those numbers came despite playing just 25 minutes per game. But it was his outside shooting that truly made a difference.

Aldama posted a career-high 37 percent from beyond the arc, helping stretch the defense.

The aforementioned Jackson Jr. is an elite player, and alongside Ja Morant, the most important on the team. But in today's NBA, having a big that can pull opposing centers from the basket is imperative. That is something Aldama presents.

Last season was the biggest step forward in his career. Now, with Bane in Orlando, and Zach Edey still needing more time to adjust to the NBA, it stands to reason that the Grizzlies power forward will get even more run this season.