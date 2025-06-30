NBA Free Agency opened up Monday evening at 6 pm ET. Thus far, there has been a flurry of moves by several teams. But no team has been nearly as busy as the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies kicked off the evening by re-signing Jaren Jackson Jr. to a massive $240 million contract. They brought back another crucial piece moments later, as it was announced that Santi Aldama will be back in Memphis. Aldama agreed to a deal worth more than $52 million.

Those moves kept familiar faces in town. But then Memphis went outside of its organization and landed Ty Jerome, according to Shams Charania.

“Free agent guard Ty Jerome has agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, with a player option in year three, sources tell ESPN. Kieran Piller and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports negotiated the new deal with the Grizzlies,” wrote Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

Jerome is coming off a career year for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite playing just 20 minutes per game, he averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. But his percentages were off the charts in 2024-2025. Jerome shot a whopping 43.9 percent from beyond the arc and better than 51 percent from the field.

It is not easy to find a free agent guard who shoots that efficiently, and also affects the game positively on defense off the bench. But that is exactly what the newest Grizzlies player did last season.

He was a key component the the Cavs finishing atop the Eastern Conference. He was the leading scorer off the bench, making sure Cleveland did not skip a beat when Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland were off the floor.

He will likely take up that same role with the Grizzlies.

Jerome, a product a Tony Bennett's Virginia system that produced toughness and grit. That should fit perfectly into the mold created in Memphis.