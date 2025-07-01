The Memphis Grizzlies made headlines by locking up Jaren Jackson Jr. with a five-year, $240 million maximum contract extension to open the NBA Free Agency frenzy. Almost immediately, some criticism began flowing from the national media. Too much money. Too much risk. Too much commitment to a player who hasn't proven he can stay healthy. The reality is, though, EVP Zach Kleiman's Grizzlies made exactly the right call, and they deserve credit, not criticism, for the decisive action.

Critics questioned the wisdom of committing such a significant financial package to a player who, while undeniably talented, has yet to fully cement himself as a perennial superstar. However, a closer look at Jaren Jackson Jr.’s trajectory, the Grizzlies regrouping around Ja Morant, and Zach Kleiman’s calculated approach to the offseason reveals why this move is not only defensible but a masterstroke for the franchise's future.

The Grizzlies eliminated the uncertainty of pending NBA Free Agency rumors, avoided a bidding war, and locked in a core player during his prime years. In a league where championship windows are narrow and All-NBA talent is scarce, securing Jaren Jackson Jr. was the only logical choice. The real question isn't whether Kleiman should have maxed the star but how much the front office would have regretted letting him walk away.

The 25-year-old big man has already earned All-Star (2023, 2025) recognition and claimed the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award (2023). When healthy, he's one of the most impactful two-way players in the league, capable of anchoring a defense while stretching the floor offensively with his three-point (37.5%) shooting ability. Players with Jackson Jr.'s rare combination of size, defensive prowess, and offensive versatility don't hit the open market often. When they do, they command max contracts immediately. The Grizzlies recognized this reality and acted accordingly.

Yes, Jackson Jr. has dealt with injuries during his career, but the narrative that he's injury-prone is largely overblown. When examining his injury history, most of his missed time has come from isolated incidents rather than chronic issues. For a player of his size and playing style, his injury profile is actually quite manageable. With the NBA salary cap projected to rise significantly over the coming years, securing Jackson Jr. at a max deal could look like a bargain by the contract’s midpoint.

Grizzlies, Zach Kleiman deserve credit

EVP Zach Kleiman has earned a reputation as one of the NBA’s sharpest front-office minds, and his decision to max out Jackson Jr. aligns with his history of bold yet calculated moves. Since taking the reins in 2019, Kleiman has transformed the Grizzlies from a rebuilding franchise into a perennial playoff contender. His draft acumen has built a core that’s both young and battle-tested. Extending Jaren Jackson Jr. is a continuation of this vision.

The NBA Free Agency financial landscape also justifies the Grizzlies’ decision. Max contracts are increasingly the norm for players of Jackson Jr.’s caliber as well. Had Kleiman hesitated, the team risked losing a possibly disgruntled Jackson Jr. or facing a higher price tag down the line. Locking in a homegrown talent who embodies the Grizzlies’ culture of toughness, versatility, and upside deserves some credit.

Critics might point to Jackson Jr.’s occasional injury concerns or his still-developing consistency as reasons to hesitate. He has missed an average of 20 games per season over his career, and his rebounding numbers lag behind traditional bigs. However, these critiques overlook the context of his role. Kleiman’s bet is that Jackson Jr.'s best years are ahead, and the data supports that optimism.

In the end, the decision to max out Jaren Jackson Jr. is a no-brainer. The realities of the NBA market all point to this being a smart, necessary move. A player option is a minor concession in a deal that secures a foundational piece for a franchise on the cusp of something special. Critics may nitpick, but they’re missing the bigger picture.

The Grizzlies deserve praise, not grief, for doubling down on their All-NBA star. Kleiman understood that in today's NBA, the priority is securing your foundational pieces and building accordingly.