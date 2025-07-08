Memphis Grizzlies sophomore Jaylen Wells walked into the locker room of the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and took in a familiar sight. His jersey was hanging there, ready for his return to the floor.

For Wells, this was more than just another game. It marked his first chance to compete since breaking his right wrist in April, and he was eager to get back into the action with his teammates.

After being drafted 39th overall by Memphis last year, Wells had already shown plenty of skill during his rookie year. He started in 74 out of the 79 games he suited up, averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, before sustaining a broken right wrist just days before the playoffs. No one would have blamed him for focusing on rehab until training camp.

But he made it clear he wanted to play, and his reason was simple and genuine. “I love playing basketball,” Wells, a 2025 NBA All-Rookie 1st team member, said. “It's always an opportunity to get better and to be able to play with guys like GG and Cam and gain chemistry.”

Jaylen Wells on why he wanted to play in Summer League: "I love playing basketball. It's always an opportunity to get better – and to be able to play with guys like GG and Cam and gain chemistry." pic.twitter.com/PuWfy76pNH — Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) July 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

His attitude reflects the hustle attitude that the Grizzlies fans have come to admire. Wells did not look for excuses or easy ways out; he values every chance to improve, whether in an arena packed for a regular season game or a Summer League matchup.

When the team faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, the 21-year-old wasted no time reminding everyone what he can do. He scored 20 points, grabbed four rebounds, and handed out three assists. He attacked the paint consistently, hit shots from the perimeter, and defended with energy.

The numbers were impressive, but what stood out the most was how comfortable he looked in his first game back. He played without hesitation or any visible concern about his wrist.

“It was fun,” the 6-foot-8 forward said. “I didn't really think I would think about the injury until I walked in the locker room and just saw my jersey hanging up. I was like it's been a minute. It's been a minute for sure. I'm back to 100 percent, I don't feel any pain, no discomfort, so blessed to be able to walk away with that.”

Article Continues Below

Recovering from a broken wrist meant long hours of therapy and rebuilding strength and mobility. It also meant questions about whether he could pick up where he left off. His comments, however, summed up months of work behind the scenes. And his performance answered those questions.

He did not look rusty or tentative whatsoever, moving well on both ends of the floor and showing the same poise that helped him stand out during his rookie season. The chemistry he talked about with GG Jackson and Cam Spencer was also clear to anyone watching.

Jackson poured in 20 points of his own, while Spenced chipped in 14. The three shared the ball effectivel, playing like a group already familiar with each other's tendencies, which is exactly what Wells wanted to build in these games.

Wells choosing to play in the Summer League sent a positive message to the franchise. He showed he is ready to compete for a bigger role and is committed to growing his game. Memphis wull need contributuons from its young players, especially after significant roster changes in the offseason. Wells has already proven he can handle responsibility and is willing to put in the time to develop his skills further.

His return also highlights the value of the NBA Summer League beyond statistcis. For Wells, it was a chance to reconnect with competition, build trust with teammates, and regain rhythm after months away from live games. While some see these matchups as minor exhibitions, players like Wells who are hungry for improvement treat them as another step in their growth as a professional.

The Washing State product not only contributed efficiently, but played with confidence and a steady presence that is rare in young players coming off an injury. His effort and mindset will be important as the team looks to develop its core and return to playoff contention.

Wells performance is a reminder that commitment and mindset can make a difference, regardless of the setting. He has shown he is willing to do the work, make up for lost time, and embrace every opportunity to improve. Memphis has plenty to look forward to as he continues to develop. He is healthy, motivated, and ready for whatever comes next.