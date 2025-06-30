The Memphis Grizzlies are starting NBA Free Agency off with a bang as they are finalizing a massive contract extension for Jaren Jackson Jr. Jackson Jr. was selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, and he has spent his entire career with the Grizzlies. He isn't going anywhere as this max extension is worth $240 million over five years. Jackson Jr. is staying put.

“BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies and All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. are expected to agree on a five-year, $240 million maximum renegotiation-and-extension, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania said in a post. “Head of CAA Basketball Austin Brown and CAA agent Max Saidman negotiated the new agreement with the Grizzlies.”

Another important aspect of this deal for Jaren Jackson Jr. is that there is a player option for the final year of his contract in 2029-30.

“Massive new deal for Jaren Jackson Jr., including a player option in the final year of the contract in 2029-30, sources said,” Charania added. “Memphis secures a franchise cornerstone long term, prioritizing the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year’s extension to begin the offseason.”

Jackson Jr. was one of the best players in college basketball during his time at Michigan State, and his freak athleticism and length has transferred over to the NBA well. Jackson Jr. was immediately an impact player for the Grizzlies when he joined the team in 2018 after being the fourth overall pick in the draft. He has averaged double figures during all seven seasons of his career, and he hasn't averaged below 20 points per game since the 2022-23 season.

The last two years have been incredibly impressive as Jackson Jr. has averaged 22.5 and 22.2 PPG. He also averaged 5.6 rebounds per game and 2.0 assists per game this past season. His size and shooting ability makes him incredibly difficult to defend as Jackson Jr. is a very capable three-point shooter. He shot the deep ball at a 37.5% clip last season.

Not only is Jackson Jr. a force on the offensive end, but his defensive abilities make him an incredibly valuable player. He can guard just about anyone because of his unique skillset, and his high level of play on that end of the floor earned him Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has had a very impressive NBA career with the Grizzlies so far, and Memphis wasted no time getting him on a new contract. The Grizzlies are off to a busy start in NBA Free Agency.