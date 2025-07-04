Ja Morant's regrouping Memphis Grizzlies are heading into 2025 Las Vegas NBA Summer League action with a clear opportunity to evaluate key pieces for the upcoming season, Tuomas Iisalo included. The Finnish coach was thrown into the fire as a first-year assistant, being elevated to the lead chair with less than two weeks remaining before the NBA Playoffs began. That is just one big reason why the Grizzlies should build their Summer League identity around a starting five of Armando Bacot, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, and GG Jackson.

Sure, Zach Edey will sit out another huge developmental opportunity and Jaren Jackson Jr. is probably missing some regular-season time come October. The Grizzlies are bringing along six frontcourt players flirting with the seven-footer label. However, Iisalo should lean heavily on a tight rotation that prioritizes meaningful minutes for their most promising prospects. Fortunately, this Summer League squad should feel very similar to the varsity group getting ready for training camp.

Armando Bacot: A dominant rebounder and physical presence inside, can anchor the defense and clean up on the glass like Zach Edey.

A dominant rebounder and physical presence inside, can anchor the defense and clean up on the glass like Zach Edey. Cedric Coward: A high-energy forward who can defend multiple positions and contribute in transition much like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Brandon Clarke, depending on game plans.

A high-energy forward who can defend multiple positions and contribute in transition much like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Brandon Clarke, depending on game plans. Jaylen Wells: A smooth-shooting wing with size, Wells can space the floor and attack closeouts. Iisalo needs to see just how much more Wells can contribute as an offensive hub.

A smooth-shooting wing with size, Wells can space the floor and attack closeouts. Iisalo needs to see just how much more Wells can contribute as an offensive hub. Cam Spencer: A sharpshooting guard who moves well off the ball and brings high-IQ playmaking. The Grizzlies should have him running Ja Morant's sets most of the time.

A sharpshooting guard who moves well off the ball and brings high-IQ playmaking. The Grizzlies should have him running Ja Morant's sets most of the time. GG Jackson: The standout of the group with NBA experience in trying to fill Jaren Jackson Jr.'s shoes, the 19-year-old should dominate NBA Summer League action on both ends while getting comfortable in Tuomas Iisalo's schemes.

This quintet, led by Wells and Jackson on offense, offers the perfect blend of NBA readiness and developmental upside that makes Summer League basketball so valuable for franchises looking to build depth. The Grizziles just need Spencer to set the table while Coward and Bacot deal with the boards, for Iisalo's sake.

One of Summer League's unique rules eliminates the traditional foul trouble concerns that plague regular-season rotations. With no foul limit, Iisalo can ride his best players through difficult stretches without worrying about disqualification. This creates an environment where the Grizzlies can play through mistakes and learn from extended court time, rather than being pulled for precautionary reasons.

The frontcourt depth of Lawson Lovering and Will Magnay provides necessary insurance at the center position without requiring significant minute allocation. Both players can fill spot minutes when needed, but the focus should remain on developing the core rotation rather than spreading opportunities too thin.

Grizzlies gas up Jaylen Wells

Article Continues Below

Cam Spencer's proven scoring ability and basketball IQ make him an ideal candidate to handle primary playmaking duties. Jaylen Wells doing a Jimmy Butler impersonation should be the only other offensive option for the Grizzlies. Spencer should look to work on the movement shooting the Grizzlies will need next to Ja Morant as a secondary ballhandler.

The perimeter trio of Wells, Spencer, and Coward represents exactly what modern NBA teams seek in their depth charts. Jahmai Mashack's potential availability adds another layer of intrigue to Memphis's Summer League plans. If the rookie becomes available following a trade resolution, his insertion into the rotation could provide 15-20 minutes per game of high-energy basketball. Mashack's defensive intensity and motor would fit seamlessly into the Grizzlies' culture, giving them another legitimate prospect to evaluate alongside their established core.

Even without Mashack, the current rotation provides more than enough talent to create competitive, meaningful basketball that serves the organization's development goals. Wells showed flashes of NBA-caliber shooting and defensive awareness during his rookie campaign, making Summer League the perfect laboratory to expand his role and responsibility. Coward's two-way potential gives the Grizzlies a legitimate wing prospect to develop.

Iisalo should resist the temptation to spread minutes evenly across the roster. Bo Montgomery's inclusion as a backup option chasing a G-League opportunity represents exactly the type of situation where limited minutes make sense. Using the Summer League to give meaningful evaluation time to players unlikely to impact the NBA roster dilutes the developmental value for legitimate prospects.

The Grizzlies have a chance to make noise in Las Vegas by leaning on their most talented players. By committing to this rotation structure, Iisalo maximizes the front office's chances of entering the regular season with a clearer understanding of their depth chart while giving their most promising players the repetitions they need to make genuine improvements.

Simply put, prioritizing Jackson, Wells, and Spencer as offensive focal points while letting Bacot and Coward handle the dirty work can win an NBA Summer League Championship and set the tone for the future. It's the only bet Tuomas Iisalo's Grizzlies should make in Las Vegas.