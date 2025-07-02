Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent successful surgery to repair a turf toe injury in his right foot. After Jackson Jr. agreed to a five-year, $240 million deal with the Grizzlies, they want to make sure he's at full strength ahead of the upcoming season. Jaren is expected to make a full recovery, but it may take up to three months to recover from the injury sustained during a live basketball game.

Jackson Jr. will be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks, according to the Grizzlies' X, formerly Twitter.

“The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent a successful procedure to repair a turf toe injury in his right foot,” Grizzlies PR announced. “Jackson Jr. will be reevaluated in approximately 12 weeks and is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Jackson Jr. averaged 22.2 points on 48.8% shooting, including 37.5% from deep, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game last season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. finalizes five-year, $240 million deal w/Grizzlies

Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. reached his five-year max extension to become one of the wealthiest big men in the NBA. It solidifies his place as a pillar of the franchise for the future. After the Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane to the Magic, inking Jackson Jr. to a long-term deal proves where Jaren stands in the team's future.

Jackson Jr. has proven to the Grizzlies that he's worth the investment, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Massive new deal for Jaren Jackson Jr., including a player option in the final year of the contract in 2029-30, sources said,” Charania reported. “Memphis secures a franchise cornerstone long term, prioritizing the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year’s extension to begin the offseason.”

It shows the direction the Grizzlies are headed in a critical offseason as they attempt to return to the playoff picture in a competitive Western Conference.