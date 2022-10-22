Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant went full Michael Jordan on Friday against the Houston Rockets en route to NBA history.

Morant dropped 49 points in the game as he propelled the Grizzlies to the 129-122 victory. The Rockets were leading for the most part, but a huge fourth-quarter rally saw Memphis turn the tables and win. Morant also added a game-high eight assists along with four rebounds and two blocks to help Memphis survive Houston.

The 23-year-old’s scoring explosion just fell three short of his career-high, but still, it is one of the highest-scoring game in Grizzlies history. Furthermore, according to ESPN Stats & Info, the incredible scoring display allows Morant to join an exclusive five-man club that features Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Damian Lillard and James Harden.

Morant now owns the Top-5 single-game scoring record for the Grizzlies in the regular season and playoffs, a feat that only the other four mentioned were able to achieve for their respective franchises.

Ja Morant is widely considered one of the best and brightest young talents in the NBA, and while he already made a huge jump in his third season, it is clear he is not done improving just yet.

The Grizzlies revolve around Morant, and while they proved last year they’re still a good team even when their superstar was injured and out, they are just different with the explosive guard on the floor.

It’s still early in the season and a lot can happen, but the Grizzlies are definitely looking like legitimate title contenders with Morant leading the way.