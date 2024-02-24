Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramirez is on top of the world. The infielder shared his joy following the announcement that he was starting for the club in the team's first spring training game on Saturday. Ramirez used some colorful language to express his elation.
“I'm playing today! I'm f***ing happy!,” Ramirez said, per The Athletic.
It shouldn't honestly come as much of a surprise to see Ramirez in the starting lineup. The third baseman had an excellent season in 2023, finishing out the year with a .282 batting average, to go with 24 home runs. Ramirez added 80 runs batted in for the Guardians, who finished the year with a disappointing 76-86 record.
It's great to see a veteran like Ramirez still get so excited to play a spring training game. The veteran is about to start his 12th season with the Guardians. Like a fine wine, Ramirez seems to only be getting better with age. He has had at least 600 at-bats the last two seasons, and a career-high 126 RBI season in 2022. The third baseman has also played in at least 156 games the last two years for Cleveland. The franchise certainly hopes he can continue putting up those numbers in 2024.
The Guardians play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday in the team's spring training debut. The game's first pitch is at 3:05 Eastern. It will be fun to see if Ramirez brings the same enthusiasm to the plate on Saturday that he is showing with his language. The Guardians may not use the veteran for the entire game Saturday against the Reds since Ramirez is a starter.