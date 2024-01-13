Guardians' Jose Ramirez is showing his Cleveland spirit

The Dawg Pound is reaching thunderous levels of excitement ahead of the Cleveland Browns' AFC Wild Card clash with the Houston Texans on Saturday. The entire city is showing its support for the team, including a local star athlete.

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez had a message for the Browns a little before the 4:30 p.m. ET start of their road NFL Playoffs game. “You know bro, go Browns,” he said, via the MLB club's X account.

The five-time All-Star, who has also finished in the top 3 for American League MVP voting three times, is known for his simple but effective responses. He showcases his fun personality with soundbites like his famous “home run pitch” retort after being asked what type of pitch he was seeing when he blasted a ball over the fence.

Ramirez also possesses a fire that Cleveland should use to survive being in hostile territory. The Texans are a young and hungry team that is already playing with house money. It will be important for the Browns to stifle their energy and confidence by bringing the pressure defensively and letting veteran quarterback Joe Flacco pick his spots on offense.

This historically-embattled franchise has dealt with as much adversity as arguably any other team in the NFL this season. Star running back Nick Chubb brutally tore both his MCL and ACL in Week 2, which could have quickly demoralized the locker room. Quarterback Deshaun Watson endured injury problems of his own before his year also prematurely ended.

Improbably, with Flacco as their quarterback, the Browns earned an 11-6 record and their second postseason berth in the last four years. They hope to keep surprising people by running through the AFC gauntlet, beginning with the Texans.

Jose Ramirez knows what it's like to be a part of an oft-overlooked Cleveland sports franchise, so it should only benefit the Browns to have him in their corner.