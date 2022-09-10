Terry Francona’s future with Guardians becoming uncertain amid physical struggles

As the Cleveland Guardians look to break through into the playoffs, Terry Francona is talking about his job and hinting that this could be the beginning of the end. He has been the Cleveland manager since 2013, lending them to an 824-666 record, the 2016 World Series and a 22-game win streak in 2017.

Although Francona is in no trouble of being fired by the Guardians, he may not have much time left as the leader of the dugout. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Francona openly acknowledged how taxing his job can be on his 63-year-old body.

“I want to enjoy what I’m doing. It’s getting harder to do that, just because physically it’s harder,” Francona said, via The Athletic. “I just want to be careful. And at the same time, I want to be fair to the team.”

The backdrop of Francona’s absences in each of the last two seasons and Tony La Russa, manager of the division rival Chicago White Sox, missing time due to physical concerns paints his perspective clearly. While he is able to, though, he will be managing one of the more pleasant surprises in baseball and helping to develop the young talent in the Cleveland organization.

The Guardians, currently owners of a 71-65 record, are looking to win the AL Central and get back into the playoffs. The young core they have brewing is good enough to emerge as a World Series contender eventually. It may not be Terry Francona who leads them, though.