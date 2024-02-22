This marks the fourth entry in the main series, but the 7th installment of the series which began in 2013

Gundam Breaker 4 was announced this week during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. Overall, this marks the fourth entry in the main series, but the 7th installment of the series which began in 2013. While we don't have a release date for Gundam Breakers 4, we have some information on the different editions, gameplay, and more. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Gundam Breakers 4 was announced this week and set to release some time in 2024 for Playstation 5 & Nintendo Switch. Currently, two different versions of the game are available for pre-order:

Standard Edition – $59.99 USD plus tax Pre-order bonus: Builders Parts Early Unlocks RX-78 Gundam Recirculation Color Early Unlock

Collector's Edition – $89.99 USD plus tax Base game Digital soundtrack – 45 tracks from the game Gunbarrel Strike Gundam (Breaker Ver.) exclusive Gunpla – Swap out various parts to create 3 different variations Builders Parts Early Unlocks – 6 Early Unlocks to outfit your Gunpla RX-78 Gundam Recirculation Color Early Unlock Exclusive Steelbook Pre-order bonus: Builders Parts Early Unlocks RX-78 Recirculation Color Early Unlock



While we don't know much beyond a brief gameplay trailer, the game's official description gives more details. Overall, Gundam Breaker 4 lets you create and customize your own Gunpla and partake in exciting missions brimming with combat. The game focuses on three main principles, Breaking, Building, and Battling.

Firstly, you can build a whole new Gunpla with over 250 base kits with combinable parts. Furthermore, you can customize its paint, weathering, decals to create a unique Gunpla. Additionally Gundam Breaker 4 offers a Diorama mode to display your Gundam, with multiple background and special effects.

Secondly, Gundam Breakers 4 lets you use two different weapons at once to create unique combos. Furthermore, you can break off parts of your enemies and gather it as loot. Overall, you'll need to make use of what your enemies leave behind.

Lastly, take your custom Gunpla on different online and single player missions. Furthermore, you can fight with in online or single player matches, and you can even fight alongside your friends. Overall, the more you play, the more abilities you gain to create a more powerful Gunpla.

Gundam Breakers 4 is set to release some time in 2024.

