The Madden 26 Week 2 Roster Update arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Week 2 Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Week 2 Roster Update Release Date

What's the most iconic celebration in the NFL? 3,000+ elements went into #Madden26 celebrations, our dev team breaks it down! #InsideMadden26 pic.twitter.com/iHMToIs9KW — Madden NFL 26 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

We expect the Madden 26 Week 2 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, September 11th. The update itself should arrive just hours before the Packers host the Commanders on TNF this week. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time, but it could also arrive at a later date.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Week 2 of the NFL Season kicks off with a Thursday Night Matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders. Jayden Daniels and co. will travel to Wisconsin take on a Packers' defense which held the Lions to just 13 points in Week 1. Green Bay's defense, now featuring star player Micah Parsons, will look to continue their strong defensive efforts against a solid Washington offense.

Later on in the week, we have a Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs. Philadelphia will to increase their win-streak against the Chiefs to 3 and remain undefeated. Kansas City will look to rebound from a week 1 loss in Sao Paolo against the Chargers.

On Sunday night, the Atlanta Falcons will hope to earn their first win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings. J.J. McCarthy struggled in his Week 1 debut early on, but came back with three impressive TD drives to help the Vikings overcome the Bears.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in Week 2, and we can't wait to see what happens.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 25 Week 2 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

