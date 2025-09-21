North Carolina football created a habit of putting cameras on more than Bill Belichick and his players. Sideline interactions also get captured — with a new one involving his girlfriend against UCF.

Belichick and Jordon Hudson were spotted beforehand during this viral moment.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend giving him a pep talk pre-game 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/mant3ETYY6 — PlaymakerW (@playmakerw) September 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Many wondered what the conversation was. Others poked fun of the couple — including one believing the 24-year-old Hudson asked for concession stand money. Another began wondering if Belichick's football enthusiasm rubbed off her.

Do you think Bill Belichick’s girlfriend is cooking up a play…? 😅 (🎥: @playmakerw)pic.twitter.com/KROEZG01JV — theScore (@theScore) September 20, 2025

Whatever the conversation was, it clearly never helped Belichick or his team. The Knights rolled to a 34-9 trouncing. And that performance brought out the Belichick critics once again.

North Carolina, Bill Belichick ripped for UCF performance

Comedy writer for Seth Meyers Matt Goldrich humorously ribbed the legendary head coach.

“Bill Belichick is finding out that coaching college students isn’t as easy as dating them,” Goldrich said on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

UCF, though, savagely trolled college's football's most renown couple. The X account recreated Belichick and Hudson's viral yoga beach pose.

North Carolina wasn't expected to beat the unbeaten Knights. UCF lured a fast-paced offense that Belichick has never coached against before, even in the NFL. The Knights even trolled North Carolina beforehand over some notable Belichick comments.

Sure enough, Belichick's Heels struggled. Belichick pointed out the inconsistent moments UNC delivered.

“We had just too many problems out there to be consistent,” Belichick said to reporters postgame. “Turn the ball over, penalty just the end of the half, missed tackles, so a lot of things we need to do a better job of. They were just better than us.”

He included where his team most shift focus on with the bye week coming up.

“Fundamentals and basic execution certainly would be near the top. Situational football, that’d be up there too,” he said.

UNC is now an underwhelming 2-2 overall in 2025. But both losses came in lopsided fashion.