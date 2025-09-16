The Madden 26 Week 3 Roster Update arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Week 3 Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Week 3 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Week 3 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, September 18th. The update itself should arrive just hours before the Bills host the Dolphins on TNF this week. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time, but it could also arrive at a later date.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Week 3 of the NFL Season kicks off with a Thursday Night Matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo is off to a hot start this year, with the Bills' offense scoring 71 points in the first two weeks of the season. Miami's defense has struggled this year, unable to force a punt from an opposing team until the third quarter against the Patriots last week.

We've got an exciting matchup between two backup QBs this week as Jake Browning and the Bengals take on Carson Wentz on the Vikings. Jokes aside, there's a few notable divisional matchups to keep our eyes on. For example, the Houston Texans will look to earn their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Furthermore, the Chargers will look to stay undefeated as they play the Broncos this weekend.

Week 3 ends with a Lions-Ravens matchup on Monday Night. Both teams hope to go above .500 this week as they look to try and take leads in their respective divisions.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in Week 3, and we can't wait to see what happens.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 25 Week 3 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

