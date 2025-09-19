Fans of the “Tribal Chief,” WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, may need a second to get used to seeing him as Akuma in the Street Fighter movie.

Luckily, he has a solution for fans. He posted a teased for the upcoming movie, giving a hint to fans as to what his character will look like.

In the video, Reigns approaches an old-school arcade-style Street Fighter game. As he turns to the camera, his eyes lit up red, just like Akuma's eyes. He smirked as he walked off-camera.

Who is WWE's Roman Reigns playing in the Street Fighter movie?

Reigns will play Askum in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. He is not the only WWE Superstar to appear in it, though. Cody Rhodes, one of his biggest rivals, will star in it as Guile.

The upcoming Street Fighter movie stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, and Jason Momoa. Additionally, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, and more will star in it.

This is one of Reigns' first major Hollywood roles. Previously, he had small roles in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and The Wrong Missy. Most recently, he had a part in The Pickup, a Prime Video movie. He has also had roles in WWE-produced projects like Countdown, The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania, and Rumble.

Currently, Reigns is on a hiatus from WWE while he films Street Fighter. His last match took place at Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025, when he faced Bronson Reed.

Despite picking up the win, Reigns was attacked by Reed and Bron Breakker. It is unknown when he plans on coming back. Wrestlepalooza — WWE's first PLE as part of their ESPN deal — will take place on September 20. It will be a star-studded event; fans will have to wait and see if that is when Reigns makes his return.

Reigns is one of WWE's top Superstars. He had a 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion, which came to an end at WrestleMania 40.