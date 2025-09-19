The latest Madden 26 Player Ratings have arrived, and just in time for Week 3 of the NFL season. This week, players like Bijan Robinson, Roquan Smith, and Brandon Aubrey saw boosts to their OVR. However, other notable players saw a decrease in their OVR. Nevertheless, we'll take a look at the updated player ratings and all the biggest changes that occurred this week.

Madden 26 Player Ratings For Week 3

Bijan Robinson, HB (Atlanta Falcons) – 94 OVR (+2)

Robinson saw a +2 OVR boost to his Madden 26 rating after a phenomenal performance against the Vikings in Week 2. Overall, the third-year Running Back earned 168 total yards in the Team's 22-6 win over Minnesota, including 143 rushing yards on 22 carries. He averaged over 6 yards per carry, as the team increase his workload compared to Week 1. Robinson will hope to continue his efforts this Sunday against the Panthers.

Roquan Smith, LB (Baltimore Ravens) – 95 OVR (+1)

Smith scored on a 63-yard Fumble Return TD against the Browns as the Ravens defense as a whole played much better in Week 2. Furthermore, he earned 15 total tackles (more than half of what the next player had), including eight solo tackles and three for a loss. Smith also recorded two hits on former Ravens' QB Joe Flacco, though he didn't earn a sack. Regardless, he continues to be the leader of a stout Baltimore defense.

Brandon Aubrey, K (Dallas Cowboys) – 88 OVR (+1)

Aubrey remains the highest-rated kicker in Madden 26, now 2 OVR points higher than Chris Boswell. To be honest, I'm not quite sure what one needs to do to reach a 90 OVR as a kicker at this point. Aubrey has converted all six of his field goals last year, including an epic 64-yarder against the Giants. He also converted the game-winning field goal to help the Cowboys win. Personally, I think this man needs an even higher rating.

Brian Branch, S, (Detroit Lions) – 90 OVR (+1)

Branch played extremely well in the team's 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears. Overall, he earned six solo tackles (tied for most), two of which were for a loss. Additionally, Branch also sacked QB Caleb Williams, and forced D'Andre Swift to fumble, leading to a recovery from Jack Campbell. Detroit's defense showed it can show up when their players are healthy.

James Cook, HB (Buffalo Bills) – 90 OVR (+1)

James Cook reached a 90 OVR, and we imagine it'll increase even more after last night's win against the Dolphins. He's ran 40 times for 240 yards and earned three touchdowns in his last two games. While fans may chant Josh Allen's name in MVP conversations, Cook remains a powerful asset to the team's strong offense.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Trey McBride – 93 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Taylor – 89 OVR (+1)

Malik Nabers – 88 OVR (+1)

Jared Goff – 87 OVR (+1)

Ryan Kelly – 86 OVR (+3)

Joey Bosa – 86 OVR (+1)

Milton Williams – 86 OVR (+1)

Dak Prescott – 86 OVR (+1)

Devin Lloyd – 86 OVR (+1)

Jordan Love – 85 OVR (+1)

George Pickens – 84 OVR (+1)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Christian McCaffrey – 93 OVR (-1)

Travis Kelce – 92 OVR (-1)

Dion Dawkins – 90 OVR (-1)

Ronnie Stanley – 89 OVR (-1)

Jalen Carter – 89 OVR (-1)

Bobby Okereke – 85 OVR (-1)

DeMarcus Lawrence – 85 OVR (-1)

Jayden Daniels – 84 OVR (-1)

L'Jarius Sneed – 82 OVR (-2)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for Week 3. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

Speaking of Week 3, it began last night when the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins on TNF. The Bills remain undefeated, while the Dolphins remain winless after three games. But it's still early in the season, and anything can happen.

