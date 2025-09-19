In NBA 2K26, players can get VC to improve their MyPLAYER or MyTEAM. But not everyone knows how to earn VC. Therefore, we created a guide on how to earn VC in NBA 2K26. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Get VC in NBA 2K26?

There are a number of ways to earn VC in NBA 2K26, including:

Playing MyCAREER Games

Completing MyCAREER Quests

Completing Each Level in Out of Bounds

Answering Questions in NBA 2KTV

Premium Pass Rewards

Playing Certain Online Modes (i.e. Street Kings)

Limited-Time Events

Redeeming certain Locker Codes

Buying VC Separately

Firstly, the most consistent way to earn VC in NBA 2K26 is by playing MyCAREER games. But did you know the difficulty you play on affects the amount of VC and MyPOINTS earn?

Rookie – 30% VC & 75% MyPOINTS modifier

Semi Pro – 60% VC & 85% MyPOINTS modifier

Pro – 100% VC & 100% MyPOINTS modifier

All-Star – 120% VC & 120% MyPOINTS modifier

Superstar – 140% VC & 135% MyPOINTS modifier

Hall of Fame – 160% VC & 150% MyPOINTS modifier

Generally, I recommend people start playing on Pro difficulty. But if you're an experience player, try playing on All-Star or Superstar to get even more VC. For the best possible output, play on Hall of Fame difficulty to receive the most VC. You can also adjust quarter length, giving you control over how much time you want games to take.

Furthermore, keep in mind that your Teammate Grade and Stats also determine how much VC you earn. So if you're averaging 40 points and over 10 assists per game, you'll get a solid amount.

Some players like to sim matches when they reach a certain grade or stat line. But make sure there isn't enough time for your grade to drop or for your team to lose.

MyCAREER Quests

Throughout your MyCAREER, you can accept all kinds of quests, many of which offer VC. In fact, many of the early “tutorial” quests grant you a small bit of VC to help you out. Sometimes, all these quests require that you just speak to somebody.

Therefore, we recommend you check out the Quest screen in the pause menu, and check out all the active quests. Here, you can see any and all quests, and their rewards.

Some quests also introduce you to certain characters, who can help develop you more between games. So make sure to visit them and see what cool things they have to offer.

Out of Bounds

Before beginning the NBA phase of your MyCareer, you'll play through “Out of Bounds”. This story acts as MP's backstory as he tries to make it to the big league. Overall, you'll play across a variety of leagues, including some basketball in Europe.

It doesn't matter when you play for the High Flyas instead of Union Elite. Nor does it matter if you play in France or Spain. Regardless of which destinations you end up in, all levels of OoB provide you with some VC.

Some missions provide more VC than others. For example, Dion's Open run is perhaps the most important level, as you can earn up to 600 VC if you earn the three-star reward in one attempt.

Watch 2KTV

Every Friday, a new episode of NBA 2KTV releases, which you can view in-game. There's a ton of places to watch 2KTV, but we recommend just heading to it via the main menu.

Each episode features a list of questions. And if you answer questions correctly, you may just earn a VC reward. Therefore, watch every episode of NBA 2KTV to earn more VC every week.

Check out our guide for the latest episode!

The City / Online / Events

Visit the City and partake in some modes like Street Kings to earn some extra VC. I recommend Street Kings because you only need to play against CPU opponents, and can earn a solid amount of VC by playing. Play solo or with friends to tackle the mode together.

There's a ton of modes in NBA 2K26 that offer VC. It sounds basic, but you should take time to check everything out in the game to learn more about each mode. Who knows? You may find a mode you really like in the quest for more VC.

Follow NBA 2K's social channels to find out about new events going on in The City as well. These events sometimes offer a VC prize, allowing you to earn something for your efforts.

Just be aware that playing Online can have some caveats. For one, there's a lot of sweats in NBA 2K who play the game a lot. It's inevitable that you may face a 99 OVR MyPLAYER who paid for his build. Furthermore, there's sadly players who may use cheats to get ahead. While the developer is constantly battling this issue, the fact is that players will find a way to break this system.

Redeem Locker Codes

Often times, NBA 2K releases new redeemable locker codes which give players free rewards in-game. These rewards vary from MyTEAM items, to apparel for your MyPLAYER, or even sometimes VC.

While not all locker codes are equal, it's still recommended to redeem as many as you can. Therefore, keep an eye out for the latest locker codes to check for a VC reward.

Premium Pass Rewards

The free Pro Pass offers up to 80 total rewards (40 for MyTEAM, and 40 for MyCAREER). However, you can also purchase the Premium Pass to earn an additional 40 rewards. Overall, there's a ton of rewards here that offer VC.

However, just make sure that if you do purchase the pass that you do complete all 40 levels. This way, you at least ensure that you receive every, if not, most rewards for the season.

While we do not recommend spending real money on a video game you already purchased, at least the Premium Pass gives you something in return for your money.

Buying VC Separately

Lastly, and least recommended, is the ability to purchase VC separately.

We DO NOT recommend doing this though, because:

Your VC does not transfer over to the next NBA 2K game &

VC is expensive!

Microtransactions are a predatory scheme in all modern video games that should've never existed in the first place. And as much as I love NBA 2K26, microtransactions are the reason I never give it a perfect score.

And since your VC does not transfer over, you're stuck with it for just one game. Considering how expensive it can be to upgrade your MyPLAYER, I seriously do not recommend spending money for VC.

Overall, that includes all the ways you can get VC in NBA 2K26. We hope this guide helps you earn some previous virtual currency to improve your virtual baller.

