We've got the NFL Week 2 Results according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 9-7 for the first set of games to kick off the season. Can it improve those numbers in Week 2? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 2 Results Predicted By Madden 26

One week in, how we feeling? 👀 pic.twitter.com/VWjgSkajFV — NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

A quick rule of thumb:

We start all players on the injury list with a “Questionable” status or less

Players with a “Doubtful” injury status are removed before the sim

Since these predictions come out early in the week, we're not able to identify which players will actually play on Sunday.

Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 7 3 10 0 20 GB 0 14 7 6 27

The Packers remain undefeated as they hold off the Commanders, 27-20.

Washington took an early lead when Deebo Samuel caught a seven yard touchdown reception from Jayden Daniels. But the Packers responded in the second quarter when Josh Jacobs took it to the house on a 36 yard TD run.

After the Commanders scored a field goal, the Packers scored in the two-minute warning. Jordan Love threw a 26-yard TD pass to Romeo Doubs.

Washington scored 10 unanswered points to start the second half. Terry McLaurin caught a 40 yard TD pass on the team's opening second-half drive. And after a quick three-and-out, Washington tacked on a field goal to make it 20-14.

But Green Bay went on to score 13 unanswered points for the rest of the game. It started with another TD run from Jacobs (this time, six yards), helping the Packers take a 21-20 lead.

Micah Parsons earned his second sack of the season in the fourth quarter, forcing Jayden Daniels to fumble the ball. Green Bay recovered, and scored another field goal to make it 24-20.

Washington failed to move down the field again, and the defense allowed the Packers to score another time. Down 27-20 with 2:59 left, Daniels threw an incomplete pass on fourth down, and Washington never got the ball back.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 14 6 3 6 29 CIN 7 14 7 7 35

Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense took care of business as they beat the Jaguars in a high-scoring affair.

Jacksonville got off to a hot start. Travis Etienne picked up where he last off last week. He took it to the house on a 47-yard TD run to start things off. But Bengals' HB Chase Brown responded with a TD of his own on a twelve yard reception from Joe Burrow.

But Jaguars weren't done yet. Brian Thomas Jr. caught a TD pass with just 0:13 to spare in the quarter, giving the Jags a lead before the second quarter. However, they failed to replicate that success in the second quarter, earning just two field goals instead.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati's offense blew up in the second quarter. Joe Burrow threw another two touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, respectively. This led to the Bengals taking a narrow, 21-20 lead at the half.

Cincinnati continued to pile more touchdowns, with Chase Brown punching it in for a one-yard score. Meanwhile, the Jaguars were forced once again to go for three. The Bengals took advantage of this opportunity with another score in the final quarter. Joe Burrow threw his 4th TD of the day, this time to Andrei Iosivas.

Trevor Lawrence managed to cut down the score with a TD pass to Brenton Strange. However, the the team missed their two-point conversion, making it 35-29. However, no team went on to score in the final three and a half minutes, as the Bengals remain undefeated.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYG 0 3 0 7 10 DAL 7 7 3 10 27

The Dallas Cowboys from their Week 1 loss by defeating the Giants in Week 2. Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb connected with each other 7 times, as the latter earned 124 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Russell Wilson and the Giants' offense struggled once again, though they managed to score their first touchdown of the season (albeit, in garbage time). The Giants' biggest problem was the run-game. Tyrone Tracy only ran the ball 10 times for just 27 yards, while Devin Singletary got five carries for just 14. Wilson earned 31 yards on the ground, once again leading the team in rushing yards.

The game essentially ended after Javonte Williams scored on a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, making it 27-3.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CHI 3 0 0 10 13 DET 7 0 6 7 20

Both teams were looking to recover from their week 1 losses against divisional rivals. But only one can win, and this time, it was the Detroit Lions.

Defense was the name of the game here. Neither QB threw for over 250 yards, and neither teams' RBs ran for more than 65. Outside of strong opening drives, both teams struggled often to get the ball moving.

Furthermore, both teams failed to score in the second quarter. But the Lions eventually extended their lead with two field goal drives in the third (13-3). Caleb Williams cut that lead down with a 14 yard TD pass to Rome Odunze, making things 13-10.

Things were quiet again, but a 73-yard punt return TD from Khalif Raymond helped the Lions make it a two-possession game. The Bears did bring it back to one after scoring a FG with 2:21 left. But Jahmyr Gibbs' three yard run on 3rd & 2 helped the Lions close things out.

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAR 0 0 7 10 17 TEN 0 0 0 7 7

Both teams went scoreless in the first half, but the Rams found a way to make things work in the second half. Matthew Stafford connected with Davante Adams early in the third quarter with a 24-yard TD pass.

L.A. then extended their lead with a field goal drive early in the fourth quarter to make it 10-0. But Cam Ward and the Titans responded with a touchdown of their own on the next drive. A 2-yard TD run from Tony Pollard helped the Titans cut that lead down to 10-7.

Both teams kept punting it back and forth until L.A. finally scored again. This time, Kyren Williams punched it in for five yards with just 3:36 left to go in the game. The Titans came close to scoring again, but Cam Ward threw an interception on the team's final drive, solidifying a Rams win.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NE 7 6 3 0 16 MIA 0 0 0 21 21

It took the Miami Dolphins eight quarters of Football to finally see their offense return to form.

New England was just on the cusp of beating the Dolphins in Miami for the first time since 2019. However, the team collapsed as Miami scored three unanswered touchdowns to come back from a 16-0 deficit.

The Patriots started off with a strong touchdown drive in the first quarter, capped off by a 22 yard TD run from Rhamondre Stevenson. But they were limited to just three field goals in the following three quarters. However, the defense was shutting Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' offense down.

But things changed on the second play of the fourth quarter. QB Drake Maye threw an interception to Dolphins' CB Jack Jones, who returned it to the NE 29. Miami's offense took advantage of the situation, with DeVon Achane scoring on a 16-yard TD run. Furthermore, Tyreek Hill caught the two-point conversion, making it 16-8.

After a quick three-and-out, the Dolphins struck back once again, with Jaylen Waddle catching a 28-yard TD pass. Unfortunately, Achane was not able to punch it into the end zone, keeping the Patriots in the lead.

With 6:23, the Patriots still needed time to kill. While they earned one first down, they were quickly shut out and forced to punt again. By the time the Dolphins had the ball back, there was still 4:19 left on the clock.

Miami took their time driving down the field. Tua capped things off with a 10-yard TD pass to Hill, and the Dolphins finally took the lead. New England attempted to go and re-take their lead. But an incomplete pass on 4th & 10 solidified a Miami win.

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SF 6 3 0 6 15 NO 0 7 3 3 13

An injured 49ers team found a way to hold off the Saints, keeping New Orleans winless after Week 2.

With no George Kittle or Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers relied heavily on Christian McCaffrey. Overall, the veteran HB earned 90 yards on 23 carries, while earning an additional 52 yards on five catches.

San Francisco dominated the time of possession, holding onto the ball for over 35 minutes in the win. But that doesn't mean they played well offensively. Newly acquired Kicker Eddy Pineiro saved the team, completed five out of six field goal attempts in the win. No FG was more than 45 yards, which made it easy for the new kicker to get the job done.

Spencer Rattler scored the team's only touchdown of the day, running it into the end zone for three yards. New Orleans actually took a brief lead in the third quarter when a 26 yard run from Alvin Kamara put the team in FG range. After a successful FG, the Saints were up 10-9.

Both teams traded Field Goals, with the Saints still holding on to a tight lead (13-12). But luckily for the 49ers, an 18-yard catch from Ricky Pearsall set the Niners up at the NO 29. Despite the Saints' attempt to ice the kicker, Pineiro converted the game-winning field goal with just six seconds remaining.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 10 10 10 7 37 NYJ 0 7 3 3 13

Buffalo remains undefeated as they defeat the Jets 30-13.

Things were like clockwork for the Bills' offense, They scored a touchdown every quarter, with an extra Field Goal in three of those 4 quarters. Josh Allen was on fire, completed 25 of 33 passes for 277 yards and three two touchdowns.

Justin Fields struggled, unlike last week. But he did manage to score right before the half expired, leaving things at 20-7.

But things only got worse for New York, as they had no solution to stopping the Bills' offense. Overall, Buffalo only punted three times in the game, with two of those punts happening in the fourth quarter.

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SEA 7 0 0 7 14 PIT 3 7 0 14 24

He wasn't as electric as he was in Week 1, but Aaron Rodgers continues to play well with his new team. Overall, he threw two touchdowns to just one interception in the Steelers' 24-14 win over Seattle.

The Seahawks had an early lead, thanks to a TD reception from Jaxon-Smith Njigba. But the Steelers scored 10 unanswered points, including a TD run from HB Jaylen Warren.

Neither team scored until the fourth quarter, when Rodgers connected with DK Metcalf on a 31-yard TD pass. Seattle quickly responded with a touchdown from HB Kenneth Walker.

Still up 17-14 with eight minutes remaining, the Steelers effectively ended the game on a six-minute TD drive. Two penalties from the Seahawks' defense extended Pittsburgh's drives, allowing them to waste more time. In the end, A TD reception from Jonnu Smith put the Seahawks out of commission.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 7 0 0 14 21 BAL 3 21 0 7 31

Article Continues Below

The Ravens' powerful second-quarter performance propelled them past the Browns as they win their first game of the season.

Joe Flacco ended up throwing three touchdowns against his former team, but one of them came in garbage time He also threw two interceptions, both of which led to scores from the Ravens' offense.

Lamar Jackson played well, throwing three TDs of his own, and throwing for 289 yards. Additionally, he and Derrick Henry ran for a combined 152 yards. Henry scored the the team's first TD in the second quarter.

Down 7-3 in the second quarter, Baltimore's offense erupted, scoring three unanswered touchdowns. Neither team scored until the fourth quarter, when Joe Flacco found David Njoku on a 14-yard TD pass.

Up 24-14, the Ravens extended their lead with another touchdown. Zay Flowers caught his second touchdown pass of the day (a three-yard pass) with 8:22 left. Cleveland scored again with about 2:32 remaining, but it was too little, too late.

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DEN 3 10 3 10 26 IND 3 7 3 3 16

Daniel Jones' Linsanity run comes to an end as he and the Colts lose to the Broncos at home.

Seven field goals were converted in this game, as nobody seemed capable of scoring touchdowns. The Broncos needed help from Patrick Surtain II, who returned an interception for a 43 yard TD in the second quarter. Jones did throw a touchdown before the half expired, but the Colts were still down 13-10 at the half.

Both teams were limited to FGs in the third quarter. But Indianapolis finally tied the game again in the fourth quarter, making it 16-16. However, Denver reclaimed their lead quickly after Bo Nix threw a 51-yard TD pass to Courtland Sutton.

The Colts attempted multiple times to reach the end zone again. But a fumble from Jonathan Taylor, a couple of punts, and a FG from Denver kept them from coming back.

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CAR 6 0 0 6 12 ARZ 0 10 3 10 23

The Arizona Cardinals remain undefeated after holding off the Panthers. Despite a rough start, Kyler Murray led his team past the Panthers by throwing two touchdown passes in the win.

Murray threw an interception in the first quarter, and the Panthers responded with a five-yard TD run from Chuba Hubbard. But the team missed their extra point conversion, making it 6-0.

The Cardinals scored 16 unanswered points, including a 13-yard TD reception from Trey McBride. But the Panthers' offense responded with a TD drive of their own. Bryce Young threw a 10-yard TD pass to Xavier Legette, but the team missed another Extra Point conversion.

Up 16-12, Arizona marched down the field again, with Marvin Harrison Jr. scoring on a 17-yard TD reception. Down 23-12, Carolina was unable to score and get into comeback mode.

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PHI 0 14 7 7 28 KC 3 7 7 6 23

The Philadelphia Eagles prevent the Chiefs from avenging a Super Bowl LIX loss, and remain undefeated after Week 2.

Kansas City started things off well. After a 52 yard FG from Harrison Butker, the team then scored once again in the second quarter. A 15-yard TD reception from Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs take a 10-0 lead early on.

But the Eagles eventually woke up, scoring on two separate drives before the first half expired. First, Jalen Hurts found Dallas Goedert on a nine yard TD pass. He threw another TD pass, this time to A.J. Brown, just 15 seconds before the half expired.

The Chiefs reclaimed the lead after Isiah Pacheco earned a 2-yard TD run. But Philadelphia responded with a TD from their RB, Saquon Barkley, who took it 23 yards to the end zone.

Up 21-17, the Eagles' defense forced Pacheco to fumble the ball, with Jalen Carter recovering it at the KC 19. Just three plays later, Jalen Hurts found Brown in the end zone once again, taking a 28-17 lead.

The Chiefs managed to score once more, but missed on a two-point conversion. But it didn't matter, as the Eagles managed to run out the final five minutes on the clock and win the game.

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ATL 0 3 7 7 17 MIN 10 3 3 3 19

J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings remain undefeated as they beat the Falcons in the final seconds of regulation.

Things started off great for Minnesota. Andrew Van Ginkel scored a pick-six on the Falcons' second drive of the game. McCarthy also led the Vikings to a FG on the team's opening drive. Both teams traded FGs in the second, with Minnesota having a 13-3 lead at the half.

The Vikings tacked on another FG, but Michael Penix Jr. scored on a five yard TD pass to Drake London. Atlanta scored another touchdown late in the fourth quarter, as Bijan Robinson took it to the house on an 11 yard run.

But with 3:03 left on the clock, McCarthy and the Vikings wasted the clock as they made it to the Falcons' 27 yard line. A 13 yard catch from Justin Jefferson helped the Vikings move further. Despite the ice attempt from the Falcons, the Vikings converted the FG and won as the clock expired.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TB 7 0 7 10 24 HOU 7 3 7 0 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survive another close game, this time against the Houston Texans.

Both teams started off well, with both scoring a touchdown before the first quarter ended. Nick Chubb started things off with a four-yard TD run. But Tampa Bay responded with a eight yard TD reception from Mike Evans. Things were quiet in the second quarter, but Houston tacked on a FG before the first half ended.

The third quarter saw both teams trade another set of TDs. C.J. Stroud connected with Dalton Schultz, while Bucky Irving ran it in for 11 yards. But Houston still had the lead (17-14) entering the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay swiftly took over though, with a 26-yard TD reception from rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka. On the Texans' following drive, Stroud threw an interception, which was returned all the way to the HOU 2. But the defense stood its ground, surprisingly forcing the Buccaneers to go for 3.

With 7:56 remaining, it seemed like anything could've happened. Instead, nothing happened at all as Houston failed to score on three more offensive attempts.

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders – NFL Week 2 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 7 7 6 6 26 LV 0 0 7 0 7

The Chargers had a much easier time against a divisional rival this weekend, as they beat the Raiders with relative ease.

Offensively, L.A. wasn't doing anything special. But Herbert still threw for 230 yards and a touchdown, with no turnovers. Omarion Hampton outperformed Ashton Jeanty in the win, earning 16 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown. Before the first half expired, Keenan Allen caught a TD pass from Herbert, making things 14-0.

The Chargers tacked on another FG, before the Raiders finally scored. Brock Bowers caught a 38-yard TD pass on a quick, five-play drive. But Las Vegas never reached the red zone after that moment.

Meanwhile, L.A. added three more field goals throughout the half as they extended their lead. Cameron Dicker was on fire, converting four field goals on 39+ yards or more.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 2 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs!

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.