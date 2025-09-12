A new NBA 2K26 Update launched this week, adding bug fixes to The City (like Pro-AM, REC, and Theater), as well as MyCAREER. Furthermore, PC players can enjoy a few additional updates to improve their experience as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA 2K26 Update 1.3 Patch Notes.

NBA 2K26 Update 1.3 Patch Notes

Gameplay

No gameplay changes made in this update as the developers continue to monitor games across various modes

The City / Park / Pro-AM / REC / Theater – NBA 2K26 Update 1.3 Patch Notes

Fixed a reported game disconnect that was occurring for some users in Park, Theater, REC, and Proving Grounds games

Cap Breakers and Max +1/+2 Badge Perks will now be correctly retained when leaving a Crew, and they will be restored to players who previously lost them in this situation

Various fixes and improvements have been made to Challenges to ensure proper tracking and completion, particularly in relation to those that carry across saves

Games played in the Gatorade Training Facility now count towards Daily Challenge Progress

Removed long camera cuts that could potentially block active gameplay on possession changes in Pro-AM

Unqualified Takeover Abilities no longer activate in online games where Takeover Presets can be set

Made conditions for progressing the Up For The Challenge Performance Multiplier easier

Fixed an errant “Event has ended” message that appeared when entering The Theater under certain conditions

Resolved a rare hang that could occur when inviting players to your MyCOURT

MyCAREER

Fixed an issue preventing certain quests from progressing when the objective required visiting your MyCOURT

Resolved a rare hang that occurred when entering the NBA arena

Fixed a reported issue that prevented unlocking Rebirth as expected

PC (Additional Updates)

Addressed an issue causing incorrect keyboard button prompts to appear when attempting alley-oops in online games

Custom shoes will now properly appear in the closet when owned

Overall, that includes all the latest from the NBA 2K26 Update 1.3 Patch Notes. For players wanting a gameplay update, the developers revealed that no major gameplay changes will arrive until the Update prior to Season 2's launch.

Overall, this allows the developers more time to see gameplay across various modes. This then gives them enough time to implement bigger changes throughout the year. We look forward to seeing what changes they make come Season 2.

