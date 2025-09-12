A new NBA 2K26 Update launched this week, adding bug fixes to The City (like Pro-AM, REC, and Theater), as well as MyCAREER. Furthermore, PC players can enjoy a few additional updates to improve their experience as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA 2K26 Update 1.3 Patch Notes.
NBA 2K26 Update 1.3 Patch Notes
Gameplay
- No gameplay changes made in this update as the developers continue to monitor games across various modes
The City / Park / Pro-AM / REC / Theater – NBA 2K26 Update 1.3 Patch Notes
- Fixed a reported game disconnect that was occurring for some users in Park, Theater, REC, and Proving Grounds games
- Cap Breakers and Max +1/+2 Badge Perks will now be correctly retained when leaving a Crew, and they will be restored to players who previously lost them in this situation
- Various fixes and improvements have been made to Challenges to ensure proper tracking and completion, particularly in relation to those that carry across saves
- Games played in the Gatorade Training Facility now count towards Daily Challenge Progress
- Removed long camera cuts that could potentially block active gameplay on possession changes in Pro-AM
- Unqualified Takeover Abilities no longer activate in online games where Takeover Presets can be set
- Made conditions for progressing the Up For The Challenge Performance Multiplier easier
- Fixed an errant “Event has ended” message that appeared when entering The Theater under certain conditions
- Resolved a rare hang that could occur when inviting players to your MyCOURT
MyCAREER
- Fixed an issue preventing certain quests from progressing when the objective required visiting your MyCOURT
- Resolved a rare hang that occurred when entering the NBA arena
- Fixed a reported issue that prevented unlocking Rebirth as expected
PC (Additional Updates)
- Addressed an issue causing incorrect keyboard button prompts to appear when attempting alley-oops in online games
- Custom shoes will now properly appear in the closet when owned
Overall, that includes all the latest from the NBA 2K26 Update 1.3 Patch Notes. For players wanting a gameplay update, the developers revealed that no major gameplay changes will arrive until the Update prior to Season 2's launch.
Overall, this allows the developers more time to see gameplay across various modes. This then gives them enough time to implement bigger changes throughout the year. We look forward to seeing what changes they make come Season 2.
Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.