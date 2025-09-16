We've got the NFL Week 2 Results according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 12-4 in its predictions Overall, the game is now 21-11 in predicting NFL Games since Week 1 of the season. Can it improve those numbers in Week 3? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

Before getting into these sims, just a few reminders:

If a player is listed as “Questionable” then we still play them

If a player is listed as “Doubtful” then we do not play them

Since these sims come out early in the week, we're unable to truly predict every team's lineup for the weekend. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 0 7 0 14 21 BUF 7 14 7 7 35

The Buffalo Bills' offense continues to be on fire, while the Dolphins' defense struggled once again.

Josh Allen threw 4 TDs in the win, while James Cook ended the game with another in the fourth quarter. For the third week in a row, Miami's defense allowed a team to drop 33+ points on them.

The Dolphins' offense struggled until the fourth quarter, where a couple of garbage time TDs helped Tua's stats look much better. But the veteran QB still threw an interception in the loss, while HB De'Von Achane lost a fumble.

Buffalo remains undefeated while Miami still searches for their first win of the season.

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 3 10 14 3 30 CLE 0 7 3 7 17

Green Bay remains undefeated after beating the Browns in Week 3.

Things started off slow for both teams, with the Browns taking an early 7-3 lead when Jerome Ford ran it in for five yards. But the Packers went on to score 17 unanswered points, including a 23-yard TD pass to Romeo Doubs with six seconds left in the first half. Josh Jacobs then scored on an 18-yard run in the third quarter.

Down 27-10 with 15:00 left to go, Cleveland was unable to succeed in their comeback attempt. Jerry Jeudy did score on a 12-yard TD reception, but the Browns were unable to continue that success as Green Bay won with relative ease.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 14 3 7 0 24 TEN 0 7 3 6 16

The Indianapolis Colts remain undefeated as they hold on against the Titans.

Daniel Jones played well (20/27, 251 yards, 1 TD), but the real MVP of the game was Jonathan Taylor, who ran 24 times for 146 yards and two TDs in the win. Taylor scored on back-to-back drives in the 1st quarter, helping Indianapolis take a 14-0 lead. They never looked back as the defense kept Rookie QB Cam Ward in check.

But the Titans arguably played better for the rest of the game. Technically, they outscored Indy 16-10 after the first 15 minutes of the game. Unfortunately, they were limited to three field goals on four red zone drives, which hurt their chances of tying things up.

Joey Slye converted a 46-yard FG with just 2:18 left in the game. Tennessee did opt to go for an Onside Kick, as they only had one timeout remaining. But they missed the onside attempt, giving Indy the win.

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL CIN 7 3 0 7 0 17 MIN 0 7 7 3 3 20

Jake Browning and the Bengals visited Carson Wentz and the Vikings, and the results did not dissapoint.

Browning got off to a great start, connecting with WR Ja'Marr Chase on a 25-yard TD pass on the opening drive. But the Bengals' offense would fail to score a touchdown until later in the fourth quarter, when Chase Brown punched it in.

Minnesota, on the other hand, played better in the second and third quarters. Wentz connected with Justin Jefferson on an eight-yard score, and the veteran QB found T.J. Hockenson open halfway through the third. But Wentz also threw two interceptions, the latter of which led to the Bengals' touchdown.

However, Minnesota ended up scoring a FG as time expired, sending things OT. The Extra Quarter could not have ended sooner, as Browning threw an interception on the first play of the drive. The Vikings ran the ball three times and ended things swiftly with a 37-yard FG.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 7 7 0 0 14 NE 0 3 7 0 10

In perhaps the most boring game of the week, the Steelers managed to beat the Patriots in a tough, defensive battle.

Aaron Rodgers helped the Steelers get on the board with a TD pass to Pat Freiermuth. But he threw an interception in the 2nd quarter, which Carlton Davis III returned to the PIT 18. Fortunately, Pittsburgh's defense held the Patriots to just a FG.

But on the next play, Kenneth Gainwell scored on a 95-yard Kick return TD, putting the Steelers up 14-3.

In the second half, New England scored on a 15-play, nine-minute drive (I'm not kidding), in which Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a two-yard run. Not much happened after that, as both offenses just completely collapsed in the final 21 minutes of regulation.

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAR 0 6 0 13 19 PHI 0 10 7 7 24

The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated while the Rams lose their first game of the year.

Things were quiet in the first quarter, but Saquon Barkley kicked things off in the second with a nine-yard TD run. Both teams traded FGs, with the Rams earning one more just before the half expired.

The Eagles extended their lead in the third quarter when Jalen Hurts connected with A.J. Brown for a TD pass. Later on in the fourth quarter, Barkley ran in it in again, this time for 26-yards. With 10:33 remaining, the Eagles had a 24-6 lead.

This is when the Rams' nearly came back. After Barkley's TD, Matthew Stafford threw seven complete passes in a row, including a 21-yard TD pass to Puka Nacua. L.A.'s defense quickly shut the birds down, and the Rams got the ball back. Eight plays later, Stafford connected with DaVante Adams on a 14-yard TD pass. But they missed the two-point conversion, making things 24-19.

With over five minutes remaining, the Eagles finally managed to hold on to the ball, wasting the clock down and keeping the Rams from getting the ball back. A six-yard run from Hurts on 3rd & 3 helped keep the drive alive, which in turn, keeps the Eagles undefeated.

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYJ 0 7 0 0 7 TB 7 7 10 7 31

The Buccaneers remain undefeated after beating Tyrod Taylor and the Jets in Week 3.

Tampa Bay's defense shut Taylor down completely. The veteran QB completed just 19 of 38 total pass attempts, while he ran four times for 22 yards. Taylor threw no touchdowns, and threw two interceptions in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers were having a field day against the Jets defense. Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka caught a combined 11 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns, including a 56-yard TD reception from the latter early in the 2nd quarter.

Tampa Bay really took over in the second half when the team extended their lead by an extra 17 points. Bucky Irving capped it all off with a 7-yard TD run, helping the Buccaneers start the year 3-0.

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LV 0 0 7 7 14 WAS 10 6 7 3 26

The Washington Commanders bounce back from a Week 2 loss with a Week 3 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Washington took a convincing 16-0 lead at half time, though the offense often struggled in the red zone. On all three Red Zone drives in the first half, the team only scored a TD on one of them.

Las Vegas finally got on the board when HB Ashton Jeanty pounded it in for three yards. Oddly, the Raiders didn't go for it on two, and the Commanders responded with a touchdown of their own. Rookie HB Jacory Croskey-Merritt scored on a four-yard run, giving Washington a 23-7 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Commanders extended their lead with a field goal, making things 26-7. Vegas didn't score again until their last possession of the game, when Geno Smith found Tre Tucker for a 13-yard score. Oddly enough, the team once again opted not to go for two, but perhaps it was because there was only 1:27 left.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ATL 3 7 0 10 20 CAR 0 7 6 0 13

The Atlanta Falcons managed to prevent the Panthers from winning their first game thanks to a strong 4th quarter.

Although the Falcons had the lead at the half, Carolina slowly took the lead with two field goal drives. But the Falcons tied things back up right away with a FG of their own.

Things were tied for a bit, but Atlanta finally regained the lead, thanks to a 19-yard TD run from Bijan Robinson. At the time of scoring, the Panthers still had over six minutes left to tie things back up. However, they failed to do so on two separate attempts.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 7 6 6 6 25 JAX 3 10 3 6 22

The Houston Texans finally win their first game of the season after a tough battle against the Jaguars.

The Texans started things off with a TD run from Nick Chubb, and the Jaguars responded with a FG. Both teams then traded a FG in the second quarter, before Travis Hunter scored his first NFL touchdown on a two-yard reception. But right before the half ended, the Texans tied things up with yet another FG.

The second half was… you guessed it – more field goals. Actually, Chubb did score again on a five-yard run, but Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point. However, Jacksonville scored three field goals in the second half, making it five total FGs in one game.

Tied 22-22, Fairbairn converted the game-winning FG as time expired to give the Texans their first win.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DEN 0 10 7 7 24 LAC 7 7 3 10 27

In perhaps the best simulation of the week, the L.A. Chargers stay undefeated after holding off the Broncos in an epic divisional matchup.

The Chargers started things off with a touchdown drive in the first quarter. Quentin Johnston continues to surprise, has he caught two touchdowns in the win. Both of them came in the first half, including one for 30 yards.

But Denver kept things close, too. It took Bo Nix and co. some time, but they scored 10 points in the second quarter, including a 3-yard TD run from the Sophomore QB.

Denver then took a brief lead in the third quarter, Marvin Mims Jr. caught a two-yard TD pass from Nix, making things 17-14. But L.A. managed to tie things up before it went into the 4th quarter.

Both teams proceeded to trade touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins punched it in for the Broncos, while Omarion Hampton did the same for the Chargers. But after the Broncos were forced to punt with just 3:41 left, L.A. took the opportunity to end things with a game-winning field goal.

The Chargers are now 3-0 since Herbert began dating Madison Beer, well, at least according to Madden 26.

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NO 3 6 3 8 20 SEA 7 7 7 7 28

The Seattle Seahawks took care of business at home as they hold off the New Orleans Saints. A strong, consisten offensive effort helped Seattle go above .500.

While the Saints were limited to just three field goals in the first half, Seattle had two solid TD drives. Jaxon-Smith Njigba continues to ball out, as he caught seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in the win. Also coming to help was HB Kenneth Walker III, who ran 20 times for 103 yards and two more scores.

The Saints always kept things somewhat close, but failed to score a touchdown in the first three quarters. Alvin Kamara finally got the job done after scoring on a run, and he also converted the team's two-point conversion.

New Orleans did manage to get the ball back. Trailing 28-20 with just 1:43 left, they managed to drive all the way down to the SEA 15. But a holding penalty, two incompletions, and a sack made it 4th & 25 at the SEA 30. Spencer Rattler threw one more incomplete pass and that was the ball game.

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DAL 14 14 7 7 42 CHI 7 7 3 14 31

The Bears remain winless as the Cowboys' offense thrived for the second week in a row.

Everything was clicking for Dallas' offense in the first half. The team was only forced to punt once in the first half, as they scored on four separate drives.

Dak Prescott threw 4 TDs in the win, including two to CeeDee Lamb. Javonte Williams scored twice, including a four-yard run in the end, which was essentially the “nail in the coffin”.

Chicago's Offense played okay, though a garbage time touchdown made the score look a bit more respectable. Caleb Williams threw three touchdowns in the loss, one to three different receivers. The highlight score was a 49-yard TD pass to D.J. Moore in the second quarter. But that score actually gave Dallas enough time to score before the first half ended.

The Cowboys' offense slowed down in the second half, but two more TDs helped keep them ahead of the Bears. While their defense could've played better, they're 2-1 right now, which is all that matters.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL AZ 3 5 7 3 18 SF 0 7 3 6 16

In this defensive battle, the Arizona Cardinals managed to stay undefeated after beating Mac Jones and the 49ers.

Jones was unable to replicate his success from Week 2, throwing two interceptions and getting sacked for a safety in the loss. Christian McCaffrey played well (22 rushes for 83 yards and a touchdown), but was pretty quiet outside of a big 32-yard run.

Kyler Murray didn't play well, as he threw of pair of interceptions as well. Nevertheless, he did score on a three-yard TD pass to James Conner in the third quarter.

The 49ers took a late, 16-15 lead with just 1:37 left. But a 43-yard pass from Murray to Marvin Harrison Jr. on 3rd & 12 miraculously saved the Cardinals. Right before the clock expired, Chad Ryland converted the game-winning field goal.

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 10 3 6 10 29 NYG 0 14 7 0 21

The Kansas City Chiefs prevent an 0-3 start to the season by keeping the Giants winless.

The Chiefs got off to a strong start, with Juju Smith-Schuster scoring on the team's opening drive. Harrison Butker then converted a 49-yard FG to make things 10-0.

But the Giants weren't going down without a fight. Russell Wilson connected with Malik Nabers on a TD, then Wan'Dale Robinson on another. Kansas City cut that lead down to 14-13 with another FG from Butker.

Both teams scored a TD in the third quarter, but the Chiefs missed their two-point conversion. Meanwhile, Tyrone Tracy's TD run gave the Giants a 21-19 lead. But just like the first quarter, KC took back over, scoring 10 unanswered points again.

a TD run from Isiah Pacheco with 2:31 left seemed to put things away. The Giants needed a touchdown with a two-point conversion, and Wilson instead fumbled the ball after Chris Jones sacked him.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens – Week 3 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DET 0 7 7 17 31 BAL 14 21 3 0 38

An absolutely dominating performance from the Ravens in the first half helped them survive a serious comeback attempt from the Lions in the end.

Baltimore lit the Lions up badly right off the bat. Jared Goff threw a pick-six to Chidobe Awuzie, and Jahmyr Gibbs fumbled twice in the game.

Meanwhile, Baltimore's rusher enjoyed a much better game this week, running 22 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Lamar Jackson damaged the Lions through the air and on the ground wit 292 total yards and a touchdown of his own.

Down 35-7 at the half, Detroit managed to pull things together, at least on the defensive side of the ball. They held the Ravens to just three total points in the second half. A 72-yard TD reception from Amon-Ra St. Brown helped them cut that deficit much faster.

Gibbs also redeemed himself with a 23-yard TD reception, while Sam LaPorta caught another touchdown late in the game. With just 1:02, Detroit opted to go for a FG to make things 38-31. However, they missed the onside kick attempt, leading to a Raven's victory.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 2 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs!

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 2 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs!