During Suga’s three night performance at Los Angeles Kia Forum, he was joined by an old friend on stage. Back in 2020, the BTS star released the song Suga’s Interlude with Halsey for her album Manic. Three years later, they’ve reunited on stage to sing their song again, per Billboard.

The video posted by the Forum showed Halsey belting out the opening lines to their song. The crowd lit up the arena with their phones and sang alongside her. She sang the lines, “I’ve been trying all my life/ To separate the time/ In between having it all and giving it up.” Suga smiled at her while she sang and when she concluded, he spoke to the crowd, “Shout out to Halsey!”

The last time the friends were on stage together in Los Angeles, the BTS star came to Halsey’s house. The two became good friends. She riffed off the memory, telling him that she feels like she’s in his house now. Suga replied, “This is my house!”

The BTS star has been on an American tour since April 26. He’s been performing his debut solo album D-Day. The tour is set to conclude with a two night stand at Oakland Arena May 16 and May 17. He performs under an alter ego called Agust D. The purpose of the name is to differentiate his work with world renown K-pop band BTS and his solo work. The name spells “Suga” backwards with a “DT” in front in honor of his hometown of the same initials.