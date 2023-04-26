Halsey and Alev Aydin have broken up. The two began were first spotted together in 2021 at a Lakers game. The former couple shares a 21-month-old son named Ender Ridley Aydin.

“It’s an amicable split,” a source told PEOPLE about the singer and screenwriter’s breakup. “They’re planning to co-parent.”

According to court documents obtained by the publication, the pop star filed a petition to determine the parental relationship on April 5. She has asked the court for full physical custody of their 21-month-old son and requests that “reasonable visitation” be awarded to Aydin.

The New Jersey native is also “asking for the court to award joint legal custody and for fees of costs and litigation to be split between both parties.”

For their son’s first birthday, the former couple shared memorable photos of Ender on Instagram.

“My little tiny baby is a big one year old today! time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently,” the “Eastside” singer wrote next to a series of photos and videos of baby Ender. “Your baba and I love you so much. you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgAj-JYJK_3/

Aydin followed with his own message for his son. “PETIT PRINCE IS ONE TODAY!! Mama and I love you, Ender,” he wrote. “To the moon, kid, to the moon.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgAqX09pgBW/

As for their relationship, the former couple usually kept things private but has on occasion opened up about what it was like loving one another.

“I love my partner, our relationship is so full of love and passion and communication,” Halsey told Apple Music in 2021. “I remember having that moment when I was probably five or six weeks pregnant and being like, so what happens now? Do I have to be boring?”

Neither Halsey nor Aydin has commented publicly about their split.