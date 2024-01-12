Though Hampton sits at the bottom of the CAA, they have a slightly better overall record than North Carolina A&T, their next opponent. The Aggies are 3-13, but they have a win in the conference.

The Hampton Pirates men's basketball team drops to 0-4 in the CAA after another brutal loss, this time at the hands of the William & Mary Tribe. The Pirates have since lost seven games in a row and are 0-2 in their three-game home stand. They haven't won a game since Dec. 11 when they took down Mary Baldwin 100-53.

Though Hampton lost by double-digits, the game was competitive right up to the end. The Pirates battled but missed the extra scoring punch necessary to catch the Tribe in the waning moments of the game. They got off to somewhat of a slow start as the Tribe grabbed an early 10-3 lead, but Hampton quickly tied the score.

With a little over 11 minutes to go in the first half, Hampton big man Joshua Lusane made a layup to give the Pirates a 12-10 lead. Over the next eight minutes, the lead switched hands four times, and the teams tied four separate times. Hampton built a slight six-point edge with around 90 seconds left in the half, courtesy of two free throws from Kyrese Mullen. The Tribe closed the gap, but they still trailed at halftime, 32-31.

The start of the second half mirrored much of the first half. The Pirates and the Tribe continued to struggle for control. William & Mary reclaimed the lead following a foul on a three-pointer, which led to three free throws. Though the score would remain close for the rest of the game, the Pirates never took control again. They stayed within striking distance for a while, but William & Mary continually built on their lead with multiple second-chance opportunities. The Tribe grabbed 17 offensive rebounds compared to Hampton's measly six.

With 11:33 to play, the Tribe took their first double-digit lead of the game as a free throw put them up 56-46. Eventually, Hampton closed the deficit to four points, but the Tribe rebuilt a nine-point cushion. The Pirates had numerous opportunities to fight back into the game as the defense limited William & Mary strictly to free throws in the final three minutes, but they couldn't buy a bucket. The Tribe walked out of the Convocation Center with a 73-61 victory, their second in the CAA.

The William & Mary Tribe benefited from five (almost six) double-digit scoring performances from their team. Chase Lowe led the way with 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and a steal. Trey Moss followed suit with 12 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. Charlie Williams and Matteus Case both put up 11 points and the two combined for seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Caleb Dorsey posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

On the other side, the Hampton Pirates are desperately in search of a consistent, third scoring option. Kyrese Mullen, per usual, had a great game, recording 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a block, a steal, and made 10 of his 12 free throws. Jordan Nesbitt finally got back on track as he hit three three-pointers on his way to 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Mullen and Nesbitt, however, were the only double-digit scorers for Hampton. Tedrick Wilcox, who had seemed to return to form after the game against Campbell, posted just eight points on seven shot attempts. Jerry Deng, who had a hot shooting streak in December, was limited to just six points on 2-10 shooting.

The Pirates play their last home game of the stretch against North Carolina A&T on Jan. 15. They'll need consistent production from another source if they hope to break their losing streak soon.