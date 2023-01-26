After leaving Jon Moxley in an altered state of consciousness after their Los Angeles-based rematch, Renee Paquette tried to catch up with the former AEW World Champion to find out what his plans are moving forward on the following edition of Dynamite.

*Spoiler alert* Page didn’t feel like sharing.

While Paquette did get the “Hangman” on camera, he didn’t really want to share his plans other than that there were some people he needed to talk to. This, understandably, didn’t sit well with Paquette, who used her sway within AEW to get “Hangman” back on camera yet again in order to ask him to clarify his plans in AEW moving forward and if they specifically include Mox.

“You know, sometimes you ask questions that we don’t want to answer,” Page said to Paquette. “And I don’t want to get too into my personal life, but I will talk about wrestling. And the more I try to look forward, I can’t help but look back, back to Ohio, where this all started between me and Jon. And I know that right now me, and Jon, we’re one-and-one, and I know next week we’re in Dayton. So what’s next for me? What I’d like to try to do is do the impossible, and that’s to knock out Jon Moxley in Ohio.”

This, understandably, drew a pretty visible reaction from Paquette, who is married to and has a child with Mr. Mox, but she wasn’t the only person who came to her husband’s defense. No, none other than Wheeler Yuta, the youngest member of the Blackpool Combat Club, emerged from off-camera to come to the defense of his friend.

"Why do you think what happened to @JonMoxley, isn't going to happen to you too?" #HangmanAdamPage is taking on @WheelerYuta this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9kGtxiQMgK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2023

“Hangman” Adam Page isn’t afraid of Wheeler Yuta either.

One of Moxley’s closest friends in AEW, Yuta, wasn’t going to let Page run his mouth on the de facto leader of the Blackpool Combat Club without adding his two cents to the conversation. Cutting into the conversation, the current Ring of Honor Pure Champion challenged the “Hangman” to now one but two matches over the next week.

“Hangman, Hangman, you got one thing right,” Yuta said. “It is gonna be impossible for you to knock out Jon Moxley in Dayton, Ohio, and even though he’s not cleared tonight, he’ll be ready and accepts your challenge. And speaking of challenges, you’re running your mouth a lot about a guy who isn’t medically cleared yet, so how about you fight me this Friday on Rampage?”

After thinking it over for only a moment, Page fired back in a way Yuta surely couldn’t have see coming.

“Yeah, sure, sure,” Page said. “Wheeler, I have a question for you. Why do you think what happened to Jon isn’t going to happen to you too? See you Friday.”

Over their professional wrestling career Yuta and Page have shared the ring exactly zero times according to Cagematch, not even in a Battle Royal or scramble. With their first-ever match officially on the books for the final Rampage of January, it looks like Moxley will have a bout to study before his rubber match with Page in his home state of Ohio. Assuming Moxley can get cleared to wrestle, which it appears he will, Page should expect an all-out war from the only man with multiple runs as both the AEW World Champion and Interim AEW World Champion.