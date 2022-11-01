Hans Sama all set to be acquired by G2 Esports

Well-known AD Carry, Steven “Hans Sama” Liv, will join European franchise giant, G2 Esports, for the 2023 LEC season. After a disappointing performance by the NA-EU mixed squad, Team Liquid released Hans Sama after being close to participating this year’s world championships of League of Legends 2022. Hans Sama was finding a team that would make his talents flourish further. Being a free agent made it easier for top tier teams to pick him up. According to a well-known LEC independent journalist, Wooloo reported that Hans Sama had the decision of joining monster teams. Teams like MAD Lions, SK Gaming, BDS, and teams from LFL like Karmine Corp were interested in acquiring him. But of course, Hans Sama would look at the best teams to go to. It came down to Vitality, Fnatic, and G2 Esports.

The LEC teams for Worlds had a very disappointing run, except for Rogue making it to the Playoffs. G2 was one of the teams favored to proceed to the Playoffs however finished with a heartbreaking score of 1-5. G2 had a good year, winning the Spring Split and a runner-up for the Summer Championship, but did not follow through the most important event of them all. G2 gave Star Jungle Player Jankos and LEC Rookie ADC Flakked the liberty to explore their options for potential different teams or other career path. With this in mind, G2 decided to change their roster heading to the 2023 season with a new lineup.

G2 now acquires Steven “Hans Sama” Liv to be the mainstay ADC for the team moving to 2023. The star ADC player will go back to his roots and go to LEC banner once again. Hans Sama has always been a hyper-aggressive AD carry. He looks forward to winning his lane and make plays that will translate his lead towards his team’s victory. This will be a good change of pace for the franchise giant as teams were accustomed to their playstyle, much like what happened to the Summer Split Grand Finals and Worlds Group Stage. We’re now waiting if G2 will also replace their mainstay Jungle Player Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski, or if he would still remain with the team as a sub.