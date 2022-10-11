Harbor – VALORANT Agent 21 finally revealed by Riot Games

The 21st agent of VALORANT is now here, and Agent 21 is a controller named Harbor.

Real name Varun Batra, Harbor hails from India, and will be joining the game on October 18, 2022. The new agent is a controller, the first post-launch controller in the game since the release of Astra, and the fifth controller overall. Unfortunately, the new agent’s skills and abilities have not yet been revealed, although we expect this information to be made available very soon, just right before Harbor’s official release in VALORANT.

Our first glimpse of Harbor was during a teaser video released on the VALORANT Twitter account. In the video, we see a glass of water shake, and droplets of the water float up towards Harbor, who was seen, albeit faintly, riding a motorcycle through a highway at high speed. Then, another teaser, this time a GIF, hints at Harbor’s possible gadgets. Harbor then would later be officially revealed by Riot through another post, featuring Harbor’s facade and an image of him parked with a motorcycle, with his name written in both English alphabet as well as Hindi characters. After Harbor’s official reveal, Riot then began teasing Harbor’s upcoming reveal music video, with a song accompanying it titled “Raja.”

All of the clues left behind by Riot turned out to have been read correctly by the VALORANT community. Agent 21 is water-based (thus the name Harbor) and is from South Asia (coming from all the teasers pointing towards this heritage in previous teasers and easter eggs). Riot Games likes to play with the VALORANT community by slowly dripping hints about the next agent to be released, with easter eggs and teasers foreshadowing the agent’s arrival, sometimes even months ahead before the actual release of the character. This is effective not only in keeping fans engaged, but also gives a lot of publicity and hype around the upcoming character.

Harbor is the third new agent to arrive in VALORANT this year, and expectedly the last for the year. Prior to his arrival, Fade and Neon were released.