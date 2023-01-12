A video of Hardik Pandya abusing his India teammates, including Washington Sundar is currently going viral on social media. In the viral clip, the India vice-captain could be heard using swear words at the young all-rounder for failing to bring a water bottle for him in the middle.

“Paani manga tha last over, G***d mara rahe ho udhar (I asked for drinks in the last over, why are you f***ing yourself),” Hardik Pandya was heard screaming towards his Indian team colleagues.

The episode happened during India’s second ODI against Sri Lanka at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata when Hardik Pandya signaled in the direction of the Indian dugout to fetch some water for him.

But when nobody responded to him in the affirmative, an angry Hardik Pandya launched an expletive-laden rant at the Indian dugout.

However, his “arrogant” behavior wasn’t liked by several supporters of the Indian cricket team and they took to Twitter to blast him for his shameful act.

On the other hand, some even claimed that even if his teammates delayed the drinks, Hardik Pandya had no right to swear at them.

Hardik Pandya was recently appointed captain of the T20I side after last year’s T20 World Cup debacle under the leadership of Rohit Sharma in Australia.

He also replaced KL Rahul to become India’s vice-captain in the 50-over format where Rohit Sharma is currently leading the team against Sri Lanka in a three-match series. India on Thursday beat Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Kolkata to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the match by 4 wickets.

However, this isn’t the first time Hardik Pandya has faced flak for his attitude on a cricket field.

Last week, he was panned by netizens for his comments on Arshdeep Singh after the left-arm pacer scripted a bizarre record of becoming the first Indian bowler to deliver a hat-trick of no-balls in a T20I.

“You can have a good day, you can have a bad day, but you shouldn’t be moving away from the basics. For Arshdeep, in this situation, it is very difficult. In past as well he’s bowled no-balls,” Hardik Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

“It is not about blaming him or being too hard on him, but we know no-balls in any format is a crime,” he added.

“In bowling and batting, the powerplay hurt us. We made some basic errors, which we shouldn’t be making at this level. Everyone knows what it is, the learning for us is we should be focusing on what we can control,” Hardik Pandya summed up.

His statement about Arshdeep Singh wasn’t appreciated on social media with a section of Men in Blue supporters questioning his attitude.

While others suggested that though Arshdeep Singh’s performance needed a tough assessment, Hardik Pandya could have avoided throwing him under the bus in public.

“An absolutely poor statement from Pandya, he’s thrown a youngster under the bus,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“Rahul Dravid rightly said we should be patient with our young pacers. But what about Captain Hardik Pandya? His post-match presentation statement on Arshdeep Singh reflects so much immaturity,” another added.

Hardik Pandya’s behavior was even questioned by former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim who advised him to work on his attitude and keep his emotions in check at least in front of his teammates.

“I think he needs to focus on his attitude. Everyone likes him as a player because of his attitude. As a captain, if you show a lot of emotions on the field, players will get fearful. I don’t think that’s the right thing for a team to grow. You have to trust your players,” Saba Karim said on India News.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old allrounder revealed that he was feeling a bit relaxed after Rohit Sharma’s return as captain after leading Team India in the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

“Ro (Rohit Sharma) is back so it is much more relaxed. I can focus more on my well-being and try to share all my knowledge. If they need my help or advice, I’m always there. The body is very good, we are following a plan and the workload is being managed rightly with the WC just 6-7 months away,” Hardik Pandya told Star Sports. “It has made a big difference, the only request I had from him was more contribution from his batting. He has worked tremendously, helps my life knowing Axar is after me, helps the team play a certain balance. He’s upped his game massively in the recent past, makes the team feel more confident,” Hardik Pandya added.

The third and the final ODI of the series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. After winning the first two games, Rohit Sharma and his boys would look to complete a 3-0 clean sweep against the Dasun Shanaka-led side.