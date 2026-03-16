With star Pete Alonso now with the Baltimore Orioles after departing the New York Mets, there is no doubt some disappointment from his former team's fanbase after the franchise failed to re-sign the slugger. As Alonso decided to join the Orioles, the star went into the 2025 season for the Mets, and what went wrong.

Alonso had spent seven seasons with New York, and 2025 was an impressive individual year for him as he recorded a .272 batting average to go along with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs. The 31-year-old would say the Mets' 2025 season was a “slow bleed” as missing out on the playoffs by a game was a buildup of negative events.

“The 2025 Mets lost the season by — they missed the playoffs by one game,” Alonso said, according to The Baltimore Sun. “But there was so many little things that happened consistently, where it’s just a little thing here, a little thing there. … But then that turned into that kind of slow bleed, slow bleed, slow bleed over time where it shouldn’t come down to the last day because if certain things were to change, or certain plays were made, or certain whatever, then it doesn’t happen.”

Pete Alonso is impacting the young players on the Orioles

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While the Orioles are preparing in spring training for the 2026 season, the team is hoping that Alonso could make a difference for the season, as, besides his production, he could bring a presence that makes everybody around him better. One player who has already taken advantage is Gunnar Henderson, saying, “It's been really cool to pick his brain.”

“Him coming from the big market where there’s all the lights on you, just how to kind of deal with all that and then still go out there and play your best,” Henderson said. “I feel like that’s been pretty cool to kind of pick his brain on that side of things and just learn the mindsets and just the overall team mindset going into stuff like that.”

Opening Day for the Orioles is on Thursday, March 26, against the Minnesota Twins.