The Los Angeles Angels are currently participating in spring training as they gear up for the upcoming 2026 MLB season. The Angels are desperately hoping that this is the year they break their ugly 12-year playoff drought, having won just 72 games a season ago.

Recently, the Angels got a scare when young star shortstop Zach Neto suffered an apparent hand injury during a recent game against the Seattle Mariners during spring training.

On Monday, the team got the latest update on Neto's status moving forward.

“Zach Neto hit some balls off a tee today and he said he’s going to take BP on the field later. Says he’s feeling good,” reported Jeff Fletcher of the SoCal News Group on X, formerly Twitter. “He suffered a small sprain of his left wrist (not hand, as he said yesterday) on a head first slide on Saturday. Expects to miss just a few days.”

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It's certainly a relieving update for an Angels fanbase that has watched many star players go down with injuries over the last few years, which has certainly contributed to the team's playoff drought lasting as long as it has.

Neto was a former first round pick of the Angels back in 2022 and made his MLB debut in 2023, ultimately registering 20-20 seasons in both 2024 and 2025. Last year, he slashed .257/.319/.474 with 26 home runs, 29 doubles, 26 stolen bases and 62 RBIs in 128 games for the Angels, establishing himself as a key part of the team's plan moving forward and leading the team in wins above replacement.

Los Angeles is set to begin its regular season later this month with a road series against the Houston Astros.