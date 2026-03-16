Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) have officially pushed the “send” button on a nuclear-grade fight card on May 16.

The streaming giant announced today that a high-stakes clash between Nate Diaz and “Platinum” Mike Perry has been added to the historic May 16 event at the Intuit Dome. The bout transforms an already massive night into a first-of-its-kind triple-headliner, joining the long-awaited return of Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano and a heavyweight collision between Francis Ngannou and Philipe Lins.

BREAKING: Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry has officially been added to the first-ever, triple-headliner MMA event on Netflix! They'll join the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card on May 16, which will also feature a showdown between Francis Ngannou and Philipe Lins.#RouseyCarano… pic.twitter.com/TXFFOLpT7S — Netflix (@netflix) March 16, 2026

The Return of the “Real BMF”

Nate Diaz (21-13) is finally heading back to the cage. After a brief foray into the boxing world, including a high-profile crossover against Jake Paul, the Stockton legend is returning to his roots. Standing across from him is who will give him the scrap that the fighter from Stockton absolutely thrives in.

Since leaving the UFC in 2021, Perry (14-8) has reinvented himself as the “King of Violence,” dominating BKFC. Now, he returns to 4-ounce gloves for a five-round welterweight war.

A Card Built for Icons

The sheer star power of this event is unprecedented. While the UFC continues its traditional model, Netflix is betting big on “eventized” combat sports.

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Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano: Two pioneers who built the foundation of women's MMA finally settle a decade-long “what if” scenario.

RONDA ROUSEY AND GINA CARANO'S FIRST-EVER FACE OFF #RouseyCarano

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Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

Saturday May 16

LIVE only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ZAIjWIGeWB — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2026

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins: “The Predator” makes his return to the cage following his release from the PFL, looking to reclaim his status as the baddest heavyweight on the planet.

FRANCIS NGANNOU AND PHILIPE LINS FACE OFF

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Ngannou vs. Lins

Saturday May 16

LIVE only on Netflix#RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/1yb25nJkCh — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2026

This isn't just a fight card, it's a direct challenge to the MMA establishment. By offering this “triple-headliner” at no extra cost to its 325 million global subscribers, Netflix is officially moving from a content platform to a primary destination for live sports.

May 16 is no longer just a date on the calendar, it’s a seismic shift in the sport’s history.