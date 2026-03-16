The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA in recent months, suddenly turning themselves into a competent basketball team that has been reeling off wins consistently. While the Hornets still sit in tenth place in the East thanks to some improved basketball from teams ahead of them, it's still been an encouraging sign for the organization.

Fans of the Hornets have grown accustomed to the high-energy announcing style of play-by-play commentator Eric Collins, whose playcalling is more akin to a WWE event than a typical NBA game, and recently, the viral sensation stopped by FanDuel's “Run It Back” show and broke down where he gets his energy.

“I'm not a caffeine guy… It all comes out naturally. … I'd go to a scary movie and I would jump because that's who my body is… I'm a jumpy guy to begin with,” said Collins, per Run It Back on X, formerly Twitter.

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Collins' high octane announcing style can be an acquired taste, but in an NBA media landscape that increasingly seeks to bash the product it is supposed to promote, his enthusiasm is certainly a breath of fresh air for some. He has also started calling some national games this year for Prime in addition to his local Hornets duties.

The Hornets are hoping to sneak into the playoffs for the first time in a decade this year, and the resurgence of LaMelo Ball, combined with the Rookie of the Year-caliber season from Kon Knueppel, has been a big reason why. Head coach Charles Lee also deserves credit for turning what was once a laughingstock into a competitive team.

The Hornets will next take the floor on Tuesday at home vs the Miami Heat.