Many know Pro Football Talk's (PFT) Mike Florio for his NFL coverage, but he weighed in on One Battle After Another topping Sinners at the Oscars.

While both movies won several awards at the 2026 Oscars, One Battle After Another ultimately beat out Sinners and eight other movies to win Best Picture, the last award given.

This didn't sit well with Florio, who took to PFT's X, formerly Twitter, account to simply state his opinion: “Sinners was robbed,” he wrote.

One Battle After Another and Sinners both won big at the 2026 Oscars

Heading into the 2026 Oscars, Sinners was riding high. It was nominated for a record 16 awards, including Best Picture. However, it was Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another that took home the most awards (six).

Still, Sinners took home four awards, including Best Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler. Michael B. Jordan also won his first award, being named Best Actor.

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Coogler and Jordan have now made five movies together. And yet, this was Jordan's first nomination and win, giving him a perfect record at the ceremony. He beat out the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, and Wagner Moura to win Best Actor.

Their 12 losses did set a record for the most losses in Oscar history, though this is partially the result of getting a record number of nominations.

One Battle After Another was big for Anderson. While he is an acclaimed filmmaker with several Oscar nominations to his name, he hadn't won one before 2026 ceremony.

He first won Best Adapted Screenplay, becoming his first Oscar win. Throughout the rest of the night, he was also awarded Best Director and Best Picture to close out the night.

Previously, he received countless awards. His films Boogie Nights, Magnolia, There Will Be Blood, Inherent Vice, Phantom Thread, and Licorice Pizza all garnered nominations for Anderson.